We all know that Donald Trump became president of the United States this past January, but you wouldn't know that if you read a welcome letter for new American citizens.
St. Louis Today columnist Aisha Sulton's British-born husband recently became a U.S. citizen. She noticed a particularly perplexing detail about his welcome packet - a letter from the president, signed "Barack Obama."
"My British-born husband takes his oath of citizenship today," Sulton explained in a tweet, along with a photo of the letter. "In the packet for new Americans, the welcome letter from POTUS is from Obama."
Whoops! Seems like those packets haven't been updated since Trump took office. (Maybe he hasn't written his welcome letter yet?)
Anyway, people on Twitter thought the mishap was pretty funny, and responded with the appropriate Obama GIFs.
Michelle, too.
Most people were happy to see that new citizens were still getting letters from Obama.
Some people hoped the letter from Obama stayed in the packet.
Some people saw this as proof that this whole ordeal has been an elaborate joke orchestrated by Ashton Kutcher.
So, either Donald Trump has been too busy golfing to write his letter welcoming new American citizens, or this whole ordeal has just been a bizarre dream the entire country is having at the same time. Or, you know, maybe Ashton Kutcher is punking us.
ANYWAY, congrats to Aisha's husband!