We all know that Donald Trump became president of the United States this past January, but you wouldn't know that if you read a welcome letter for new American citizens.

St. Louis Today columnist Aisha Sulton's British-born husband recently became a U.S. citizen. She noticed a particularly perplexing detail about his welcome packet - a letter from the president, signed "Barack Obama."

My British-born husband takes his oath of citizenship today. In the packet for new Americans, the welcome letter from POTUS is from Obama. 😂 pic.twitter.com/O56cMj0hhx — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) July 14, 2017

"My British-born husband takes his oath of citizenship today," Sulton explained in a tweet, along with a photo of the letter. "In the packet for new Americans, the welcome letter from POTUS is from Obama."

Whoops! Seems like those packets haven't been updated since Trump took office. (Maybe he hasn't written his welcome letter yet?)

Anyway, people on Twitter thought the mishap was pretty funny, and responded with the appropriate Obama GIFs.

Michelle, too.

Most people were happy to see that new citizens were still getting letters from Obama.

Well yes. Who else would send it besides OUR president... — Kelly Jr. (@iAmQueenRo) July 14, 2017

Congrats Aisha. My UK-born husband became a citizen under Obama, and looking back, we took it for granted. — Amanda Kolson Hurley (@amandakhurley) July 15, 2017

Congratulations to your husband! I also want to live in the🌎where Obama is still POTUS. 💐 — Clotho ☕️☕️ (@clothosspindle) July 14, 2017

The one time to be glad of Trump's incompetence. — /grego (@Someguygrego) July 14, 2017

Some people hoped the letter from Obama stayed in the packet.

It would probably start with "Hey loser!" and pretty much go downhill from there... — Canucklehead 🇨🇦 (@ianmcclellland) July 14, 2017

I get mine in a few weeks. Really hoping this doesn't change between now and then. — farazter (@farazter) July 14, 2017

Some people saw this as proof that this whole ordeal has been an elaborate joke orchestrated by Ashton Kutcher.

Maybe he still is President and Ashton Kutcher is about to jump out and punk us all. pic.twitter.com/arrJOiLmhL — Will Consuegra Esq. (@Will_Consuegra) July 14, 2017

So, either Donald Trump has been too busy golfing to write his letter welcoming new American citizens, or this whole ordeal has just been a bizarre dream the entire country is having at the same time. Or, you know, maybe Ashton Kutcher is punking us.

ANYWAY, congrats to Aisha's husband!

