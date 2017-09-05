Advertising

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the controversial decision to end DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. As explained by CNN, DACA is a policy that prevents the deportation of minors who were brought to the Unites States as undocumented immigrants. It protects innocent children who deserve to live their lives in the country where they were raised without the risk of being deported. The Obama administration founded the program in 2012.

To remind us that this decision was bad bad bad bad bad, former president/current president in our hearts Barack Obama shared a lengthy and rare Facebook post about the matter, referring to the children who may be affected by the repeal of DACA as "Dreamers."

Advertising

Obama begins his statement by explaining that decisions regarding DACA should have nothing to do with the administration's stances on immigration, because they are separate issues.

Immigration can be a controversial topic. We all want safe, secure borders and a dynamic economy, and people of goodwill can have legitimate disagreements about how to fix our immigration system so that everybody plays by the rules. But that’s not what the action that the White House took today is about. This is about young people who grew up in America – kids who study in our schools, young adults who are starting careers, patriots who pledge allegiance to our flag. These Dreamers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper. They were brought to this country by their parents, sometimes even as infants. They may not know a country besides ours. They may not even know a language besides English. They often have no idea they’re undocumented until they apply for a job, or college, or a driver’s license.

Advertising

Obama then explains that "politicians of both parties" have worked together for years to protect young undocumented immigrants. Obama says he asked Congress to send him a bill that would protect these young people, and because Congress didn't come through, Obama's administration developed DACA.

And because it made no sense to expel talented, driven, patriotic young people from the only country they know solely because of the actions of their parents, my administration acted to lift the shadow of deportation from these young people, so that they could continue to contribute to our communities and our country.

Advertising

The former POTUS then explains how ending DACA is "cruel" and "wrong" to the Dreamers of America, especially to those who know no other life.

But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel.

Barry Obama keeps the home runs coming by explaining how keeping DACA in place would have zero effect on the rest of us. (Basically, the Trump administration's argument for ending DACA is like saying if gay marriage is legal it will ruin straight marriage for everyone else. *Eye roll.*)

Advertising

Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us... Kicking them out won’t lower the unemployment rate, or lighten anyone’s taxes, or raise anybody’s wages.

If you're wondering how you can help, Obama's got you. The answer is....Congress!

Advertising

And now that the White House has shifted its responsibility for these young people to Congress, it’s up to Members of Congress to protect these young people and our future. I’m heartened by those who’ve suggested that they should. And I join my voice with the majority of Americans who hope they step up and do it with a sense of moral urgency that matches the urgency these young people feel.

You can look up how to call your Representative here.

And even though the fate of America may feel pretty bleak right now, Obama still feels confident that the nation will continue to move forwards. He concludes his post by expressing that.

Advertising

What makes us American is not a question of what we look like, or where our names come from, or the way we pray. What makes us American is our fidelity to a set of ideals – that all of us are created equal; that all of us deserve the chance to make of our lives what we will; that all of us share an obligation to stand up, speak out, and secure our most cherished values for the next generation. That’s how America has traveled this far. That’s how, if we keep at it, we will ultimately reach that more perfect union.

Advertising

As usual, Barack Obama has come through with a statement worthy of a mic drop.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.