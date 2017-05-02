Advertising

Monday night in the monologue of his show, Jimmy Kimmel told the frightening story (but with a happy ending!) of how his newborn son was diagnosed just hours after his birth with a heart condition that would require surgery within days. At the end of the story, Kimmel talked about the state of healthcare in the United States, and the need for everyone to have insurance, whether rich or poor.

And Barack Obama apparently couldn't agree more (Obamacare is named after him, after all), tweeting, "Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!"

In case you haven't seen the clip, here's what Jimmy Kimmel said about healthcare in America.

President Trump last month proposed a six billion dollar cut in funding to the National Institute of Health. And thank God our congressmen made a deal last night to not go along with that; they actually increased funding by two billion dollars. And I applaud them for doing that, because more than 40 percent of the people who would've been affected by those cuts to the National Institute of Health are children, and it would have a major impact on a lot of great places including Children's Hospital, in Los Angeles, which is so unbelievably sad to me. We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all. You know, before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you'd never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition. You were born with a pre-existing condition, and if your parents didn't have medical insurance you might not live long enough to even get denied because of the pre-existing condition. If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something that, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right? I mean, we do. Whatever your party, whatever you believe, whoever you support, we need to make sure that the people who are supposed to represent us, the people who are meeting about this right now in Washington, understand that very clearly. Let's stop with the nonsense, this isn't football, there are no teams. We are the team, it's the United States. Don't let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants. We need to take care of each other. I saw a lot of families there, and no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life. It just shouldn't happen. Not here.

