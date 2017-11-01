Obama brought the house down with a joke Trump will definitely take seriously.

When Barack Obama makes a joke, people laugh. Here he is at the Obama Foundation's global summit on Tuesday welcoming attendees to his hometown of Chicago.

President Obama at the #ObamaSummit in Chicago: "This isn't where I was born. I was born in Kenya." pic.twitter.com/Z1tnyFk3u1 — Charlotte Morabito (@MorabitoCM) October 31, 2017

"The reason I'm so excited to see you all here today — in part — is because this is where I started. Now, this isn't where I was born," clarified Obama, "I was born in Kenya."