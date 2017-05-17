Advertising

Barack and Michelle Obama are People magazine's latest cover stars, and have gotten off the yacht to discuss what life is like now that they've left us and we're stuck with that temperamental new babysitter, President Donald Trump.

Barack Obama reveals what he really thinks of Donald Trump & Michelle Obama shares the couple's surprising next move https://t.co/XaniFOBlnb pic.twitter.com/ymUogUgex5 — People Magazine (@people) May 17, 2017

The juicy part isn't their next moves (books, advocacy, etc.) but the quotes that People got from their friends that allegedly reflect how they reeeeeeaaaally feel about their successors. It's, uh, not positive:

“He’s nothing but a bullsh–ter,” Obama told two friends early last November, describing an election night phone call with Trump, in which the businessman suddenly professed his “respect” and “admiration” for Obama—after years of hectoring.

And now that President Trump has been in charge for a few months?

“Well,” said one of the sources, “it hasn’t gotten any better.”

With his spirited optimism and belief in hope and change, a friend of the Obamas also told the magazine, "He’s deeply concerned with what he’s seen. But he’s also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren’t just watching it happen but engaging with neighbors and elected representatives at town halls."

While kind of shocking, Barack Obama did hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton and basically called Trump a "bullsh*tter," just in more eloquent words.

via GIPHY

The former president has made a point not to criticize Donald Trump's every move out loud, because apparently there is some unwritten Bro Code-like rules among ex-presidents. Just like George W. Bush didn't speak out against Barack Obama, he is trying to do the same ... even though we need our Real Dad back.

As for Michelle Obama?

Well, some faces at the inauguration might have given things away.

The arc of Michelle Obama's side-eye shade bends toward justice pic.twitter.com/HCjC9Ham4W — Brentin Mock (@brentinmock) January 20, 2017

But she was in mourning, too.

She allegedly told guests in the White House that she needs to buy more black clothes, mourning attire she'll call "the black series."

"I’m going all black for the next couple of years," she apparently joked.

Same, Michelle. Same.

