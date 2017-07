Advertising

For a few weeks, it seemed like Barack Obama had abandoned us forever, and would spend the rest of his life frolicking in a private tropical paradise with Richard Branson. But on Friday, the former president surfaced in New York City, where a street full of people suddenly, and vocally, realized how much they missed him.

President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017

Here's another angle. Just listen to that love.

Obama just left a meeting off 5th Ave. Hundred outside cheering. pic.twitter.com/6oPC3yCEEX — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 24, 2017

Take us with you!

