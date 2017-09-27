Advertising

About a month ago, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were spotted moving Malia into college at Harvard University. In some of the sneaky photos and videos people took of the family on campus, the former first couple appeared to be all smiles. However, things changed once President Obama got in the car.

Earlier this week, Obama made a speech at the Beau Biden Memorial Golf Outing in Delaware alongside Joe Biden and Jill Biden, to honor the former Vice President's late son. As noted by Marie Claire, Obama shared an anecdote in his speech about what it was like to drop Malia off at college last month.

“For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast. I dropped off Malia at college and I was saying to Joe and Jill that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery,” he told the crowd. “And I was proud that I did not cry in front of her, but on the way back, the Secret Service was looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”

Wow, remember what it was like to have a president with appropriate emotions?

Obama continued his speech by connecting the anecdote about Malia to how children are one of the most important things in our lives.

“And it’s a reminder that at the end of our lives, whatever else we’ve accomplished, the thing that we’ll remember are the joys that our children, and hopefully way later, our grandchildren, bring us,” he said, with a laugh. “And holding their hand, swinging them on a swing, listening to them talk about what happened at school. Simple stuff, but ultimately that's what matters. That's what you're gonna care about.”

Unfortunately, there aren't any other GIFs of Obama crying, so please enjoy this one of him and Malia hugging while Michelle looks on proudly. Goddamn, this family. 💖💖💖

