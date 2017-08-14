Advertising

If any recent political news has made you yearn for the days of the Obama administration, you'll probably want to take a taste of the sweet speech the former POTUS delivered this weekend.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Chance the Rapper treated the citizens of Chicago to a free surprise concert Saturday night. The concert was in honor of Chance's appointment as grand marshal of the Bud Billiken Bash, which is a yearly Chicago parade celebrating back-to-school season. During the concert, the rapper surprised the audience with a video message from none other than President Barack Obama, recorded specifically for the event. (The Obamas have known Chance since he was about 8 years old.) In the two-minute speech, Obama discussed the importance of nurturing children and making sure they are well-equipped for school, and he also touched on the future of the Obama Foundation.

"We want to make sure our kids are safe, we want to make sure that they are ready for going back to school," Obama said in the video that played at the concert, to the joyous screams of the audience. "We want to make sure that we are nurturing and protecting and encouraging and loving the next generation of leaders all throughout the city of Chicago."

He also gave Chance a shout out for being a great role model to the children of the city. "So Chance, I'm grateful for everything that you've done on behalf of the young people back home," Obama said. "You are representing the kind of young people that come out of Chicago and change the world." Chance started the youth empowerment charity SocialWorks, and the mayor of Chicago gave him the Outstanding Youth of the Year award in 2014, so it's unsurprising that Obama is such a big Chance fan.

Obama continued by encouraging the children of Chicago (and adults watching all over the country, TBH) that they can do anything they dream. "I am hopeful that everybody who is at the concert today, everybody who is getting involved, everybody who's been part of the parade, that all of you are in the mindset that you could do anything that you want to do, as long as you put your mind to it," he said.

The former president added that he plans to be in Chicago a lot in the upcoming year, as he and Michelle are headquartering the Obama Foundation there. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure we've got safe streets, strong schools, a loving community and one that encourages you to achieve all your potential," he told the citizens. "Michelle sends her love, Malia, Sasha, Bo, Sunny, all of us. We miss you, and we're looking forward to seeing you back in Chicago. God bless you." WE MISS YOU GUYS, TOO.

Please come back.

