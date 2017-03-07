In case you missed it, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is facing criticism after he referred to African-American slaves as "immigrants" in his first speech to HUD employees.
"That's what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity," Carson said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”
I know what you're thinking: "Wait a minute. Did he just...?" And the answer is yes, dear reader. Ben Carson did imply that the slaves came here from Africa willingly, in order to pursue the American dream.
Go ahead, repeatedly bash your head on your desk for a few seconds. I'll wait.
All set? Great.
As you might imagine, people were furious about Carson's comment. A lot of celebs took to Twitter to express their outrage.
Samuel L. Jackson really nailed down how we're all feeling.
Ben Carson later responded to the criticism on his Facebook page.
Can I get a collective eye roll?