Donald Trump turned national health insurance into a Facebook relationship status on Monday, commenting with apparent shock that the whole thing could be "so complicated."

Meeting with the country's governors (an activity that previously prevented him from live-tweeting the Oscars) Donald Trump—the 45th President of the United States—reportedly said: "Now, I have to tell you, it's an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew health care could be so complicated."

Speaking with Anderson Cooper, Bernie Sanders turned red as a preexisting condition as he laughed at Trump's turn of phrase.

"Some of us who were sitting on the health education committee, who went to meeting after meeting after meeting, who heard from dozens of people, who stayed up night after night trying to figure out this thing, yeah we got a clue," commented Bernie Sanders.

"When you provide health care in a nation of 320 million people, yeah, it is very, very complicated."

