On Wednesday, Secretary of
Edukayshun Education Betsy DeVos gave the commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black university in Florida.
The selection was strange, as the controversial cabinet member was previously accused of whitewashing the role of segregation in the creation of historically black universities, but she dressed up in academic regalia and gave it her best shot.
DeVos took to the podium, and was promptly booed, joining Ivanka Trump in the exciting, exclusive club of Booed Trump Administration Officials.
Just listen to the symphony of booing:
A lot of grads even physically turned their backs on her in protest.
The dean of the university even interrupted the speech, saying that if the students didn't quiet down, he'd have to mail them their diplomas. But nevertheless, the graduates-to-be persisted.
DeVos was honored with an honorary doctorate, which was also met with a protest and confusion from Twitter.
And celebration.
Before the big speech, a petition to disinvite DeVos described giving her the honor as "an insult to the BCU graduating class, students, alumni, family, friends, and Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s legacy."
While the petition did not succeed, the students certainly made their voices heard during the ceremony.