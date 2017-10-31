Betsy DeVos' Halloween costume just ruined your favorite cartoon teacher. People are furious.

At the White House Halloween party Monday night, DeVos went as Ms. Frizzle, who you'll remember as the delightful teacher shepherding students through the marvelous edutainment world of The Magic School Bus.

Betsy DeVos how dare you besmirch the good name and honor of Ms. Frizzle!!! pic.twitter.com/yN57Vb1DnB — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) October 31, 2017

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is easily one of the Trump administration's least popular cabinet members, so her Halloween costume was obviously going to be met with outrage. Then again, the bar was so low:

Every picture of Betsy DeVos makes me less optimistic about humanity. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 23, 2017

That it's impressive just how upset DeVos managed to make people with her choice of holiday getup.

Betsy DeVos, trying to channel a beloved educational icon while herself a most hated educational icon, was the perfect Halloween horror story for anyone who couldn't afford to download Friday the 13th.

Very quickly, let's revisit some of the worst things DeVos has done to education in America:

Also, what a miserable wig. (Also also, that crazy sh*t about bears and guns). But Twitter's even madder about DeVos trying to put Ms. Frizzle into the Trump administration.