The results of an unofficial poll by the New York Times revealed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to be the "Worst Trump Cabinet Member," according to their mostly furious-at-Trump readers.

Their logic: "It's hard to be worse than Sessions or Pruitt. But DeVos deals with... children."

In case you haven't followed the policy of Betsy DeVos, a TIME article called her "the most anti-public education person ever to lead the Department of Education." That's in keeping with many Trump cabinet picks, where he choose someone who seemed completely antithetical to the mission of the organization.

Trump nominates toothpaste as secretary of orange juice — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) December 8, 2016

In recent DeVos news, the Grizzly woman hired "the CEO of a for-profit student loan company" to head up the government's student aid efforts. In another lowlight, from February, her department rolled back protections for transgender students.

But let's leave policy behind for a second, and remember the most amusing of DeVos. We deserve it. These are the most incredible DeVos moments since she burst onto the political scene like a Grizzly bear into a classroom.

Betsy DeVos says she's going to visit Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune's gravesite.



Bethune Cookman's students were *not* pleased. pic.twitter.com/pARTNDv2s5 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2017

So. Much. Booing.

The graduating students of Bethune-Cookman University in Florida definitely agree with this New York Times pick. The students at the historically black university promptly booed DeVos when she took the podium to give a commencement speech. The graduates turned their backs on her, and the dean actually stepped in to tell students if "this behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you."

Holy cow, #bethunecookman dean interrupts DeVos speech, threatens students "your degrees will be mailed to you!" They persist! pic.twitter.com/nkcqZrbXJ0 — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) May 10, 2017

A Redditor posted this sign. Apparently there was one attack... 94-years-ago. Reddit: KdPorts

This will be relevant for most moments on this list.

During her confirmation hearing for the cabinet position, DeVos was asked whether guns should be allowed in schools. After trying to duck the question, she brought up a school in Wyoming. Via NBC News:

"I think probably there, I would imagine that there's probably a gun in the in the school to protect from potential grizzlies."

CONFIRMED:

A) Betsy Devos

B) that there is no actual bottom to the pit of "unqualified" before anyone in the GOP grows integrity or balls. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 7, 2017

All Children Left Behind pic.twitter.com/BLyO1i3c30 — Ziwe (@ziwe) February 7, 2017

DeVos is my birth control. — Giulia Rozzi (@GiuliaRozzi) February 7, 2017

How about instead of a tie breaker Betsy DeVos has to fight a grizzly bear and the one who survives gets to be Secretary of Education. — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) February 7, 2017

Betsy DeVos proves that in America, you can be anything! Sorry, I misspelled that. Buy. In America, you can buy anything. — move your feet katie (@katefeetie) February 7, 2017

On February 7, Twitter mourned. Sadness always brings out the best in Twitter.

Day 1 on the job is done, but we’re only getting started. Now where do I find the pencils? :) pic.twitter.com/0vRKF1opE9 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 9, 2017

The day after her confirmation, DeVos asked—smiley face included—"Now where do I find the pencils?"

People answered.

not in the thousands of public schools that can barely afford supplies. Looking forward to you cleaning that lil issue up. — erin (@ByErinWeaver) February 9, 2017

I don't know, maybe go to a public school and get one? — USC (@AlumniUSC) February 9, 2017

you realize how NOT funny this is since most teachers buy their own supplies. But I bet you're gonna pink slip them anyway. — MalyndaHale (@MalyndaHale) February 9, 2017

You worked a whole day but didn't have anything to write with? Maybe you could hold a bake sale to buy some pencils. — (((David Lytle))) (@davitydave) February 9, 2017

You gave the @GOP $200 million and not one of them will help you find supplies? @marcorubio? — eBaum's World (@ebaumsworld) February 9, 2017

The official White House Snapchat page just called Betsy DeVos 'Secretary of Educatuon'. pic.twitter.com/XKD18VvLyq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 17, 2017

(Editor's note: In honor of public education under DeVos, this list has erroneously skipped from number 4 to number 6.)

Since many Trump-detractors felt that Betsy DeVos would ruin public education and with it our children's ability to spell, the Snapchat error was delightful in a we're-all-gonna-die type of way. Although, that error was the fault of the White House. Can't really blame DeVos.

You can blame her for this one, though!

Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

That's not how you spell W.E.B. Du Bois.

Less than a week into her tenure as head of the Department of Education, and DeVos' own department didn't even bother to delete their mistake.

Congratulations on your big win, Betsy Devos! It wasn't worth it.

