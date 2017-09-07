Advertising

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday announced her support of a minority that has been targeted in recent years: rapists.

In a speech at George Mason University, DeVos took the "brave" stance that under the current system, alleged perpetrators are treated just as unfairly as their alleged victims, if not more so.

"There is no way to avoid the devastating reality of campus sexual misconduct. Lives have been lost. Lives of victims. And lives of the accused," which is kind of reminiscent of her boss Donald Trump's anti-anti-Nazi "on many sides" remarks.

Advertising

Title IX is a federal law that requires schools to present equal opportunities to all students, regardless of gender. This law encompasses protection from sexual harassment, sexual violence, and gender-based discrimination that would limit someone's access to equal education. In 2011, the Obama administrations sent a "Dear Colleague" letter, calling on colleges to address sexual violence accusations in an immediate, timely manner, and to use a "preponderance of evidence" to determine conclusions to investigations.

Advertising

DeVos peddled myths straight out of Men's Rights message boards that these guidelines lead to false convictions, and wants to rewrite the rules so they better protect the accused.

Now, obviously being FALSELY accused and having your life ruined is bad, but according to a 2010 study, only 2-10% of rape accusations were false. Rescinding the rules is throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

People on Twitter are speaking up about DeVos's new crusade to revamp Title IX policies in a way that lessens the burden on accused rapists.

Besty DeVos is discussing survivors &"wrongly accused" as if they're equal parties. 2-10 percent of reported rapes are false #StopBetsy — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) September 7, 2017

Advertising

"If everything is harassment then nothing is" @BetsyDeVosED is using coded language to perpetuate the myth tht survivors cry wolf #StopBetsy — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) September 7, 2017

Betsy DeVos is literally going out of her way to help men on college campuses get away with sexual assault. #StopBetsy #defendtitleIX — britt greifeld (@brittgreifeld) September 7, 2017

The Brock Turners who disrespect and rape women are the college students @realDonaldTrump wants to protect over DREAMers. #StopBetsy — AltEPA (@ActualEPAFacts) September 7, 2017

DeVos is trying to turn "locker room banter" into policy by protecting student rapists. That's who they care about, not Dreamers. #StopBetsy — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 7, 2017

Advertising

Betsy DeVos is just thinking of the feelings of those poor rapists who might be inconvenienced because they ruined a victims life#StopBetsy — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) September 7, 2017

Rapists are more of a problem than grizzlies. #StopBetsy — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 7, 2017

.@AnaJuneja's fb post to @BetsyDeVosED trying to end protections for campus rape survivors is savage and true!! 😂 #StopBetsy pic.twitter.com/kGSmPpwD9v — Nina 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇭 (@hollywood21_) September 7, 2017

Gosh! What next from DeVos? "There are fine people among rapists. Many fine people." https://t.co/SGiSm78LUR — Steven Tiger (@SteveTiger999) September 7, 2017

Advertising

A very, very small % of rape allegations are false. DeVos is pursuing policy based on yet another dangerous rightwing fallacy #StopBetsy — ❌ TrumpLies ❌ (@JustTheJune0101) September 7, 2017

Betsy DeVos is threatening rollbacks of Title IX protections for students. We're fighting back. #StopBetsy pic.twitter.com/usU97Eis1z — NARAL Pro-Choice VA (@NARALVirginia) September 7, 2017

DeVos is opening up the guidance for comment — but don't be fooled. This is a straight up attack on survivors' civil rights. — NWLC (@nwlc) September 7, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.