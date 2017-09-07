Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday announced her support of a minority that has been targeted in recent years: rapists.
In a speech at George Mason University, DeVos took the "brave" stance that under the current system, alleged perpetrators are treated just as unfairly as their alleged victims, if not more so.
"There is no way to avoid the devastating reality of campus sexual misconduct. Lives have been lost. Lives of victims. And lives of the accused," which is kind of reminiscent of her boss Donald Trump's anti-anti-Nazi "on many sides" remarks.
Title IX is a federal law that requires schools to present equal opportunities to all students, regardless of gender. This law encompasses protection from sexual harassment, sexual violence, and gender-based discrimination that would limit someone's access to equal education. In 2011, the Obama administrations sent a "Dear Colleague" letter, calling on colleges to address sexual violence accusations in an immediate, timely manner, and to use a "preponderance of evidence" to determine conclusions to investigations.
DeVos peddled myths straight out of Men's Rights message boards that these guidelines lead to false convictions, and wants to rewrite the rules so they better protect the accused.
Now, obviously being FALSELY accused and having your life ruined is bad, but according to a 2010 study, only 2-10% of rape accusations were false. Rescinding the rules is throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
People on Twitter are speaking up about DeVos's new crusade to revamp Title IX policies in a way that lessens the burden on accused rapists.