Advertising

During election season, many a Democrat joked that if Donald Trump won the presidency, they'd be getting the hell out of America and moving to the land of Justin Trudeau. And while it seems most disappointed Americans chose to stick it out and stay here through all of Trump's shit storms, there's nothing wrong with fleeing the U.S. temporarily for a quick week in Canada. The latest people to give this coping technique a whirl are none other than Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton.

As reported by local news outlet The Sherbrook Times, the Clintons are staying in the Québec village of North Hatley to meet with former Canadian prime minister Jean Chrétien. CTV Montreal News adds that the political power couple brought along their daughter Chelsea Clinton and her two kids, and the whole family is staying at Manoir Hovey, a palatial hotel.

Advertising

Locals greeted the Clintons in town, and one reporter snagged a quick video interview with the former prez. In the clip, which she shared on Twitter, she asks Bill Clinton what he's been doing in North Hatley. "We've been at the... place, walking in the woods, and we went on the lake today," Bill told her.

That's right, Bill and Hillary Clinton have been WALKING IN THE WOODS AGAIN.

It's a little unclear what Bill means by "the place," even though he vaguely pointed into the distance as he said it, but he did add that everything was "beautiful."

Paging PM Jean Chrétien: Bill Clinton says he hasn't heard back from you. Call him! .@CBCMontreal caught up with Clintons in North Hatley: pic.twitter.com/WG2u9dPRgA — Martine St-Victor (@MartineMontreal) August 15, 2017

Advertising

As you may recall, just a few days after Hillary Clinton's November loss, a woman ran into her while hiking in the woods. The story quickly went viral, Clinton was spotted in the woods several other times since then, and she even joked about it in a speech. Hillary and Bill Clinton are clearly big fans of the woods–and if Hillary wants to base all future vacations around towns that have good hiking grounds, we totally support that.

Plenty of fans who spotted Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton in North Hatley shared photos and videos with the couple online. If the following pics and vids make you feel jealous of these people and/or in an even bigger rage about America's current political state, might we suggest cooling down with a nice walk in the woods?

Advertising

Bain de foule de Bill et Hillary Clinton au village de North Hatley. Le couple a visité plusieurs commerces et rencontré les citoyens. #rces pic.twitter.com/w7HlfqSQaa — MarieHélèneRousseau (@RousseauMH) August 15, 2017

Belle visite de Bill & Hillary Clinton !! @hillaryclinton @auberge_la_chocolatiere A post shared by Auberge La Chocolatière (@auberge_la_chocolatiere) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Bill Clinton serre des mains à North Hatley @tvanouvelles pic.twitter.com/pyN86GBBmH — Andy St-André (@andystandreTVA) August 15, 2017

These merchants in North Hatley #Quebec say the Clintons are welcome here...if they really are vacationing here, as expected! pic.twitter.com/g24kqSmgvP — Cindy Sherwin (@CSherwinCTV) August 13, 2017

Advertising

Bill Clinton débarque au village de North Hatley @tvanouvelles pic.twitter.com/OpClUeZLw1 — Andy St-André (@andystandreTVA) August 15, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.