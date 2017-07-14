Former president Bill Clinton, who may or may not smoke weed (he 100% smokes weed), made the ultimate dad joke last night at the expense of Press Secretary Sean Spicer. It's been a while since we've seen Bill this pleased about anything not involving balloons!
While visiting the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas, the former President posed for a photo with two statues of George and George W. Bush.
Just as Sean Spicer famously did to escape reporters, silly Billy hid in the "Bushes." GET IT?
And Clinton just doubled down on the joke, with ANOTHER dad joke:
Someone get this man a microphone! He's on a roll!
The rest of Twitter is proving that they're just as capable of dad jokes as former presidents:
Someone got historical with Photoshop:
Even NASA got in on the dad joke action 😂😂😂
Others are just taking the opportunity to troll our current president. Can you blame them?
Glad we all haven't lost our sense of "humor."