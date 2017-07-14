Advertising

Former president Bill Clinton, who may or may not smoke weed (he 100% smokes weed), made the ultimate dad joke last night at the expense of Press Secretary Sean Spicer. It's been a while since we've seen Bill this pleased about anything not involving balloons!

While visiting the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas, the former President posed for a photo with two statues of George and George W. Bush.

President Clinton at the George W. Bush Library tonight. pic.twitter.com/YcgCBoN3Ys — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2017

Just as Sean Spicer famously did to escape reporters, silly Billy hid in the "Bushes." GET IT?

And Clinton just doubled down on the joke, with ANOTHER dad joke: Note: Not to scale. https://t.co/fTY9L401uc — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 14, 2017 Someone get this man a microphone! He's on a roll! The rest of Twitter is proving that they're just as capable of dad jokes as former presidents:

Peek-a-bill — No Wahhh (@NoahBenezra) July 14, 2017

Wonder if that's the first time he's ever been between 2 Bushes? — Jeff Kemp (@jkempcpa) July 14, 2017

Bill Clinton evidently learned a thing or two from Spicer about the camouflage potential of bushes. https://t.co/mIx2ugOOyE — not even people (@abjectworld) July 14, 2017

Bill Clinton 100% smokes weed. — Joe Schaefer (@CloseSchaef) July 14, 2017

"lol sean check this out"

"stay in your own lane bill" pic.twitter.com/C2yPbJeZSr — darth:™ (@darth) July 14, 2017

He has the same look of joy as he did when playing with balloons at the DNC. — Karen Datangel (@DatKaren) July 14, 2017

The man is a living dad joke. — John Ciancutti (@johnciancutti) July 14, 2017

Someone got historical with Photoshop:

Even NASA got in on the dad joke action 😂😂😂

@billclinton pokes out from behind Endeavour waiting for its 1st launch (1992) pic.twitter.com/YJTN8xnu0F — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 14, 2017

Others are just taking the opportunity to troll our current president. Can you blame them?

In all fairness to W, Trump makes him look like Stephen Hawking. — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) July 14, 2017

Actual photo of the Trump library pic.twitter.com/7n4DAKD37i — HeatherVee (@ChefHeather1) July 14, 2017

Huh. I was under the impression this was it: pic.twitter.com/sbzlRWftc8 — Mary DeBattista (@cktailgrl) July 14, 2017

Mary! I'm a preschool teacher. Please don't insult my students! 😁😂 — DeAnne W. Trønsdal (@wylie_tr) July 14, 2017

Glad we all haven't lost our sense of "humor."

