As it turns out, SNL is airing four Weekend Update specials this summer. And even though White House communication director-to-be Anthony Scaramucci was too foul to last more than two weeks in the administration, that doesn't mean SNL's missing their golden opportunity to bring back Bill Hader to lampoon his kinda-doppelganger.

Hader's "Mooch" was mostly concerned with his comments about Steve Bannon "S-ing his own C," and of course he was.

If you're behind on your Mooch studies, the bombastic mini-Trump was fired after giving a truly nasty interview to The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, in which, among other horrifying statements, he said:

"I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own cock."

But the real energy of the moment came in Mooch's no-regrets eulogy of his tenure at the White House.

"The Mooch has no regrets, baby! All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child, and ruin my entire reputation. All to be king of idiot mountain for 11 days!"

The Mooch!

