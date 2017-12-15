A Trump supporter tweeted there was a black conspiracy in Alabama voting. The responses were hilarious.

Bill Mitchell, an outspoken Trump supporter, tweeted Wednesday afternoon about the possibility of black voters coming to Alabama from Mississippi to vote for Doug Jones in the Senate race against alleged child molester Roy Moore. Let's just say this did not go well for him.

I am hearing rumors that black voters from MS were encouraged to cross over into AL and vote. Anyone else hearing this? Anything to it? That might explain the 30% turnout higher than population percentage. Just reporting the rumor. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 13, 2017

Mitchell tweeted, "I am hearing rumors that black voters from MS were encouraged to cross over into AL and vote. Anyone else hearing this? Anything to it? That might explain the 30% turnout higher than population percentage. Just reporting the rumor."

While Mitchell was just reporting the rumor, Twitter supplied a whole lot of joke answers.

Alabama resident here, can confirm mysterious convoy of black buses last night — Brandt (@UrbanAchievr) December 13, 2017

Mississippi resident here, can confirm I was one of those who crossed over. But an IMPORTANT correction: the vans were dark grayish and not black. — Deebo (@ai002h) December 13, 2017

South African immigrant here, I rode my horse from NC to AL to vote. Do I count as an African American vote? — Barbara White (@barb_snow_white) December 15, 2017