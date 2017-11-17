Candidate for Ohio gov. shares insanely TMI Facebook post then edits it. Too late.

Advertising

Meet Bill O'Neill's Facebook profile photo. At this very moment, hundreds of thousands are doing the same. Posted by Bill O'Neill on Saturday, August 26, 2017 Bill O'Neill, a candidate running for the Democratic nomination in Ohio's 2018 governor race, just gave a very public, very outrageous statement that supposedly has something to do with the recent accusations of sexual assault against fellow Democrat, Senator Al Franken. Bill O'Neill, an Ohio Supreme Court associate justice and a current candidate for Ohio Governor posted this on his Facebook page..he then amended the post to remove identifying details about the women he allegedly slept with. pic.twitter.com/rQ825ankUF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 17, 2017 Attempting to make some sort of point about clearing the skeletons out of his own closet before his political opponents do so for him, O'Neill proceeded to claim he's been "sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females." He then came as close to naming names as you can without actually naming them. Here's the Facebook post before he edited it. Here's the post after he removed (some of) the specifics:

"Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males," wrote O'Neill, before going on a screed that has to do with all of one (overcompensating?) heterosexual male. I didn’t know Michael Scott had left Dunder Mifflin and was running for office. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 17, 2017 "In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous personal secretary to Senator Bob Taft (Senior) who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn in Gallipolis..."

Read that again, and assure yourself that, although very poorly worded, O'Neill isn't bragging about boning Senator Bob Taft (Senior) himself, but his "one true love," Taft's secretary. anybody misread that first post so that he was saying Bob Taft was his first true love? — (((MarkJSays))) (@MarkJHenrysDad) November 17, 2017 O'Neill continued by detailing his sexcapades, which he said ended with "a drop dead gorgeous red head who was a senior advisor to Peter Lewis at Progressive Insurance in Cleveland." In his revised post, O'Neill left out the professions of the women he's had sex with. That only makes the post tangentially more appropriate for a sitting Ohio Supreme Court justice.

The lusty judge's constituents didn't take well the candidate's tell-all, posting in the Facebook comments with a resounding WTF. Facebook: Bill O'Neill It would appear that the judge indeed exposed his demons, just not the way he intended. Here's to the good people of Ohio, may they all get through this together. Peace.