Bill O'Reilly is no more! Well, he still exists, he just won't be on Fox anymore.
On Wednesday, Fox News sent an internal memo to staff that O'Reilly would not be returning to the network from a "vacation":
It had recently come to light that Fox News paid over $13 million to five women he has been accused of sexually harassing. (President Trump thought this was just fine.) And now Twitter is having a big ol' "So long, O'Reilly" party. More like, Bill Go'Byelly, right? Hello? Is this thing on?
Anyway, here are the funniest tweets about Bill O'Reilly getting fired.