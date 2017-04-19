Advertising

Bill O'Reilly is no more! Well, he still exists, he just won't be on Fox anymore.

On Wednesday, Fox News sent an internal memo to staff that O'Reilly would not be returning to the network from a "vacation":

Internal memo that the Murdochs just sent out to all staff at Fox News pic.twitter.com/PBeSR8zMEe — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 19, 2017

It had recently come to light that Fox News paid over $13 million to five women he has been accused of sexually harassing. (President Trump thought this was just fine.) And now Twitter is having a big ol' "So long, O'Reilly" party. More like, Bill Go'Byelly, right? Hello? Is this thing on?

Anyway, here are the funniest tweets about Bill O'Reilly getting fired.

1.

TIME TRAVELER ME: bill o'reilly got fired and al franken is in congress now



12yo ME: wow future politics sounds awesome



TIME TRAVELER: no — Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) April 19, 2017

2.

Bill O'Reilly's new book: KILLING MYSELF — haunted dog (@zandywithaz) April 19, 2017

3.

Fox News has announced they will replace Bill O'Reilly with Bradley Cooper's character from Wedding Crashers — ♡ brian essbe ♡ (@SortaBad) April 19, 2017

4.

Bill O'Reilly, Tomi Lahren, and Scott Baio walked into a bar...



And all asked for job applications. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 19, 2017

5.

If Bill O'Reilly had been fired a couple weeks ago, he probably would be on the Supreme Court right now. — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) April 19, 2017

6.

Fox News Be Like:

Bill O'Reilly assaults women. He's cool tho.

Wait, he lost advertisers? FIRE THAT SICK BASTARD! — Missy Baker (@TheMissyBaker) April 19, 2017

7.

Like Icarus, Bill O'Reilly flew too close to the sun while trying to get the sun to touch his penis. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) April 19, 2017

8.

Bill O'Reilly is leaving to spend more time with his plaintiffs. — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 19, 2017

9.

Bill O'Reilly

Alex Jones

Rudy Giuliani

Tomi Lahren

Chris Christie



People who are having a waaaaaay different 2017 than they expected. — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 19, 2017

10.

Congratulations to Bill O'Reilly on taking this important first step toward the presidency of the United States. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 19, 2017

11.

I wonder what cabinet position Trump will offer Bill O'Reilly. — beth can't with this (@bourgeoisalien) April 19, 2017

12.

Say a prayer today for the waitstaff in whatever resort town Bill O'Reilly chooses to totally not be mad in. — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) April 19, 2017

13.

Congrats to Fox for firing Bill O'Reilly after (everyone found out they'd paid millions to settle) multiple charges of sexual harassment! — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) April 19, 2017

14.

Fox Exec: O'Reilly is accused of sexual harassment again

Murdoch: Stand by him

Fox Exec: He's losing advertisers

Murdoch: Call Luca Brasi — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) April 19, 2017

15.

But with O'Reilly gone, who will turn my grandma into kind of an asshole? — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) April 19, 2017

16.

Now that O'Reilly's gone, what's my dad gonna do M-F at 8 pm? Reflect upon what a horrible father and grandfather he's been? — Sarah T 🏳️‍🌈 (@SarahThyre) April 19, 2017

17.

BILL O’REILLY: And that’s the truth about Muslims. Let’s go now to Jesse Watters, who—

ARBY’S CASHIER: Sir there are like 50 cars behind you — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 19, 2017

18.

O'Reilly is getting fired. Chaffetz won't seek re-election. Rachel Dolezal got dragged by a black writer. It feels like Christmas in April. — Ziwe (@ziwe) April 19, 2017

19.

Bill O'Reilly. Bill Cosby. Billy Bush.



I'M THE ONLY GOOD BILLY ON TV!!!!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 19, 2017

20.

Bill O'Reilly is being fired despite @POTUS standing by him. Our president is a job killer. — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 19, 2017

21.

congratulations to our new press secretary https://t.co/A3LiVCGzd7 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 19, 2017

22.

A huge asteroid will come within 1.1M miles from Earth tomorrow, which is exactly the distance Bill O’Reilly must stay from Fox interns. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 19, 2017

23.

Glad that by firing Bill O'Reilly Fox sent the message that you're only allowed to sexually harass women five times. — JenAshleyWright (@JenAshleyWright) April 19, 2017

24.

The lesson men can learn from Bill O'Reilly is that being a sexual predator won't be tolerated.. .for more than 20 years, or if you're Presi — Desi (@DesiJed) April 19, 2017

