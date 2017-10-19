Jake Tapper hits back at Bill O’Reilly by reminding him who he is.

People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
Especially if they were put in the glass house after sexually harassing their staff and paid millions of dollars to shut them up over decades.
Bill O'Reilly, former host of The O'Reilly Factor on fellow sexual predator Roger "Conservative Harvey Weinstein" Ailes's Fox News, decided to taunt CNN host Jake Tapper on Twitter for his low ratings. Sad!
But then Tapper burned right back with what "low" really means.
Tapper was referring to O'Reilly's ousting from Fox News in April, in which he was "humiliated in front of the world" after being fired for constant sexual harassment, which included describing his sexual fantasies on the phone to a female staffer while masturbating.
Now that's humiliating. I'd never show my face again.