Jake Tapper hits back at Bill O’Reilly by reminding him who he is.

People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

Especially if they were put in the glass house after sexually harassing their staff and paid millions of dollars to shut them up over decades.

Bill O'Reilly, former host of The O'Reilly Factor on fellow sexual predator Roger "Conservative Harvey Weinstein" Ailes's Fox News, decided to taunt CNN host Jake Tapper on Twitter for his low ratings. Sad!

Sean Hannity kicking serious butt in the ratings. Tapper on CNN as low as you can go. — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) October 18, 2017

But then Tapper burned right back with what "low" really means.

"Low" would be sexually harassing staffers and then getting fired for it -- humiliated in front of the world. Now THAT would be low. https://t.co/e2d6kOHL7F — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2017

Tapper was referring to O'Reilly's ousting from Fox News in April, in which he was "humiliated in front of the world" after being fired for constant sexual harassment, which included describing his sexual fantasies on the phone to a female staffer while masturbating.