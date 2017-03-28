Update 3/28 3:00 pm:
Bill O'Reilly has apologized for his comments in a statement, according to CNN's Tom Kludt:
"As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her 'old school.' Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize."
Original article:
On Monday night, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D—California) took to the House floor to explain why her opposition to President Donald Trump is not anti-American or unpatriotic, but actually in defense of democracy and American ideals.
All Bill O'Reilly saw was her hair.
The Fox News host joined Fox & Friends to react to the clip of Congresswoman Waters:
"I didn't hear a word she said, I was looking at the James Brown wig!" said Bill O'Reilly, to tortured laughs from his co-hosts.
"You can't go after a woman's looks, I think she's very attractive," offered Ainsley Earhardt.
To that, O'Reilly responded,"I didn't say she wasn't attractive—I love James Brown!"
Here's the full clip:
Bill O'Reilly, no stranger to open ignorance, quickly found himself trending thanks to his rude, racist, sexist remark about Maxine Waters' hair. Here are some of the most salient explanations of his ignorance.
Nor is this the first time Waters has been the subject of a GOP star's painful ignorance:
Donald Trump Jr. hasn't even had the self-respect to delete the 2011 tweet, in which he apparently confused Congresswoman Maxine Waters for Congresswoman Frederica Wilson while making a sexist attack.
We won't hold our breath for an apology.