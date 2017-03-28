Advertising

Update 3/28 3:00 pm:

Bill O'Reilly has apologized for his comments in a statement, according to CNN's Tom Kludt:

Just in: Bill O'Reilly releases statement apologizing for "dumb" comment about Maxine Waters pic.twitter.com/jiuTtevsGF — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) March 28, 2017

"As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her 'old school.' Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize."

Original article:

On Monday night, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D—California) took to the House floor to explain why her opposition to President Donald Trump is not anti-American or unpatriotic, but actually in defense of democracy and American ideals.

All Bill O'Reilly saw was her hair.

The Fox News host joined Fox & Friends to react to the clip of Congresswoman Waters:

This attack on Congresswoman Maxine Waters from Bill O'Reilly is openly racist (via @mmfa) pic.twitter.com/BHy77FzfOl — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 28, 2017

"I didn't hear a word she said, I was looking at the James Brown wig!" said Bill O'Reilly, to tortured laughs from his co-hosts.

"You can't go after a woman's looks, I think she's very attractive," offered Ainsley Earhardt.

To that, O'Reilly responded,"I didn't say she wasn't attractive—I love James Brown!"

Here's the full clip:

Bill O'Reilly, no stranger to open ignorance, quickly found himself trending thanks to his rude, racist, sexist remark about Maxine Waters' hair. Here are some of the most salient explanations of his ignorance.

O'Reilly crosses a huge, bright, red line: says he "couldn't hear a word Rep. Maxine Waters said because of her 'James Brown wig." https://t.co/OPGj6Y09dF — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 28, 2017

A man accused of spousal abuse and sexual harassment is attacking a member of congress in crass racial and gender terms on a major network. https://t.co/2d2ldkCv92 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 28, 2017

Instead of rebutting her, Bill O'Reilly made a cheap racist remark about Maxine Waters' hair. He gotta go. #FireBill pic.twitter.com/etNc2GVxs9 — Sean Kent (@seankent) March 28, 2017

Nor is this the first time Waters has been the subject of a GOP star's painful ignorance:

Donald Trump Jr. hasn't even had the self-respect to delete the 2011 tweet, in which he apparently confused Congresswoman Maxine Waters for Congresswoman Frederica Wilson while making a sexist attack.

Whats w bedazzled red cowboy hat Maxine Watters is wearing criticizing T party? Easier 2 take u seriously when u dont look like a stripper;) — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 24, 2011

We won't hold our breath for an apology.

