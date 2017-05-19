Advertising

Roger Ailes, the former head of Fox News, died on May 18 at the age of 77. The official cause of his death, according to the New York Times, was subdural hematoma due to an injury sustained from a fall on May 10. But according to a USA Today op-ed written by former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly, the real cause of Ailes' death was America's hatred.

Both men left Fox News after being accused by many female Fox News employees of sexual harassment. Here's a comprehensive timeline of the accusations against Ailes from CNN. And here's one from The Daily Beast about the claims made against O'Reilly.

Bill O'Reilly's USA Today op-ed was a tribute to Ailes, his mentor and former boss. In it, he wrote: "Roger was convicted of bad behavior in the court of public opinion, and it was painful for many of us to watch. He, himself, was stunned and never really recovered." O'Reilly added that, in his opinion, "few sought the comprehensive truth about Ailes."

Further on in the op-ed, O'Reilly wrote about the "downside" of technological advances, which he thinks has changed the U.S. into "a nation where hatred is almost celebrated in some quarters." He continued, "Roger Ailes experienced that hatred and it killed him."

While it's clear that Bill O'Reilly is indebted to his late friend, and remembers him fondly, it is unlikely that "hatred" was what really killed him. If hatred could actually kill people, it would probably cause far more deaths than just Roger Ailes'.

Everyone's entitled to an opinion, though, and that's what op-eds are for.

