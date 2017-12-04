Billy Bush slams Trump for lying about 'Access Hollywood' tape in scathing NY Times Op Ed.

It has been a weird year for Billy Bush.

In October of 2016, an 11-year-old tape of a hot-mic moment depicting then-candidate Trump bragging about sexual to Bush leaked just weeks before the election. As a result, Billy Bush was fired from his job as a Today show host, while Donald Trump was elected to the highest office in the country.

Then, about a week ago, the Access Hollywood story was back in the news after reports surfaced that the president may have privately told at least two people that it was not him on the tape after all. On Sunday night, Bush himself came forward and clarified that it was Trump on the tape in a scathing Op Ed for the New York Times:

He said it. “Grab ’em by the pussy.” Of course he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator. Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real. We now know better.

Bush went on to acknowledge a handful of the many women who have accused President Trump of sexually assaulting them, thanking them for their bravery, and calling them "culture warriors at the forefront of necessary change."