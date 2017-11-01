The CIA just released a trove of Osama bin Laden's computer files. It's not what you expect.

The CIA isn't releasing Osama bin Laden's porn collection—a fact they've made very clear—but they're revealing pretty much every other computer file they found at his Abbottabad compound in several searchable online indexes.

Today we released nearly 470,000 files recovered in 2011 raid on Usama Bin Ladin’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.https://t.co/QZcoAu3uEw pic.twitter.com/Dn8awV9ndn — CIA (@CIA) November 1, 2017

You can parse through all the files over at the CIA website, here (although you should heed this malware warning).

The internet's already done a quick scroll, finding the following in bin Laden and his associates' files:

This is in the CIA-released bin Laden video collection pic.twitter.com/UgzKgyOSIQ — Saucy Parsnips (@WordsOfSarah) November 1, 2017

Among the videos found at Osama Bin Laden's compound were several on how to crochet https://t.co/zmoEBy9580 — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) November 1, 2017

Bin Laden had no fewer than three YouTube cat videos in his file stash https://t.co/Ku5CDTio7O pic.twitter.com/V76AikxSQz — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 1, 2017