The CIA just released a trove of Osama bin Laden's computer files. It's not what you expect.

The CIA isn't releasing Osama bin Laden's porn collection—a fact they've made very clear—but they're revealing pretty much every other computer file they found at his Abbottabad compound in several searchable online indexes.
You can parse through all the files over at the CIA website, here (although you should heed this malware warning).
The internet's already done a quick scroll, finding the following in bin Laden and his associates' files:
And so far, the most surprising:
According to Business Insider, a lot of the kids' content "can be explained by the fact that bin Laden was living with his family in the secret compound."
If the above isn't weird enough for you as far as the entertainment surrounding a mass-murdering, evil terrorist, when introducing the nearly half million additional files they recovered in the May 2011 raid that resulted in the death of the Al-Qaeda leader, the CIA explained what materials they withheld from the release.
Things that could endanger national security, naturally, didn't make the cut. Neither did porn, malware, blank files, or—and here's where it gets even more surreal—downloaded titles that were copyrighted, like the movie Antz.
Here's the full list of movie titles and video games the CIA used to explain the type of stuff they found on bin Laden's compound that they wouldn't release due to copyright:
- Antz
- Batman Gotham Knight
- BBC Great Wildlife Moments
- Biography – Osama bin Laden
- Cars
- Chicken Little
- CNN Presents: World’s Most Wanted
- Final Fantasy VII
- Heroes of Tomorrow
- Home on the Range
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- In the Footsteps of bin Laden – CNN
- National Geographic: Kung Fu Killers
- National Geographic: Inside the Green Berets
- National Geographic: Predators at War
- National Geographic: World’s Worst Venom
- Peru Civilization
- Resident Evil
- Storm Rider – Clash of the Evils
- The Kremlin from Inside
- The Story of India
- The Three Musketeers
- Where in the World is Osama bin Laden
