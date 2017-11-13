Video of gun store owner refusing to sell to a black guy goes viral.

A video of a black guy trying to legally purchase a gun and getting the cops called on him instead is going viral. And though we cannot prove or confirm exactly why he was denied a gun, we have a pretty good guess.

This is Chris King Mason.

Headed to the money baby Posted by Chris King Mason on Thursday, May 4, 2017

Last week, Mason walked into Hopkins Gun and Tackle in Arlington, Virginia, he said in a Facebook video which has since gone massively viral. He was there to do what most people do when they go to a gun store: try and purchase a gun. It did not go well for him.

This is the store's owner, Vance Hopkins:

Posted by Chris King Mason on Monday, November 6, 2017

In a 2-minute Facebook video, Mason filmed Hopkins straight up refusing to sell him a gun. When Mason asks why, Hopkins says at first, "I don't have to have a reason." And when Mason politely but persistently keeps asking "why?" the owner calls the police.

Mason later says in the video that Hopkins said he had "reason to believe" Mason would sell it to someone else. Umm WTF?!?!?!?