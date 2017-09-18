Advertising

Considering the Ku Klux Klan is a violent, racist, white supremacy movement, the last person you'd expect to get involved with the KKK is, well, someone that isn't white or racist. That didn't stop Daryl Davis, a black musician, actor, author and public speaker, from spending years befriending and engaging in conversations with numerous KKK members, eventually inspiring many to renounce their memberships.

Davis wrote a book called Klan-Destine Relationships about his experiences with the Klan, and he is the subject of a documentary called Accidental Courtesy. In order to share even more about his work, Davis hosted an Ask Me Anything on Reddit, where he discussed some of the tougher meetings he had with Klan members, the best way to inspire people on the wrong side of history to change their minds, and why he owns so many KKK robes. Seriously.

It goes without saying that Davis' AMA comes at a significant time in American politics. Many criticized Donald Trump for failing to condemn white supremacy immediately after the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last month, instead blaming the violence on "both sides." With a president who is hesitant to condemn white supremacy and who was endorsed by former KKK leader David Duke, Davis' story of peacefully inspiring many white supremacists to renounce their discriminatory ways is more meaningful than ever.

First off, here's how Davis describes his goal in meeting so many KKK members.

He also explains that his aim was not to convert KKK members, but to simply ask them, "How can you hate me when you don't even know me?"

One of his biggest tips is that it's better for people to realize how wrong they are on their own.

Another key tip is to use knowledge as a weapon.

When Davis conducts conversations with white supremacists, he tells them to be themselves, racist slurs and all.

Davis has the perfect metaphor to explain the difference between ignorance and stupidity–two things he surely witnessed while meeting with the KKK.

Someone asked if he's ever felt unsafe doing his work. In short, yes.

Davis discovered that many of his preconceived notions about the Klan were wrong.

And finally, you know you're wondering why he owns multiple KKK robes. Here's his haunting answer.

