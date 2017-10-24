Bob Corker just fired back at Trump's insults with no mercy. Twitter is roaring.

Tuesday morning, Senator Bob Corker responded to Trump's morning tweetstorm against him with a tweet of his own and an explosive interview. Although Corker seemed to be choosing his words carefully, it was rife with quotable moments: Corker just now: "The President has great difficulty with the truth on many issues." https://t.co/GnPoByj9IL — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) October 24, 2017 "Nothing that he said in his tweets today were truthful nor accurate and he knows it, people around him know it. I would hope the staff over there would figure out ways of controlling him when they know that everything he said today was absolutely untrue." This was Corker's tweet: Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017 And these are the morning tweets Corker was apparently responding to in the interview, but Trump wasn't even close to finished: Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 ...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

"You said that he's an untruthful president?" the interviewer asked Corker. "No question," said Corker. "We grew up in our family not using the L-word, okay, but yeah... they're provable untruths. Provable." Corker went on to say Trump has portrayed his position on the Iran deal completely untruthfully, that Corker's in fact working with the White House on tax reform, and that "four times [Trump] encouraged me to run and told me he would endorse me." "Unfortunately, I think world leaders are very aware that much of what he says is untrue, certainly people here are because these things are provably untrue. I mean, they're just factually incorrect and people know the difference," he said.

"I don't know why he lowers himself to such a low low standard and debases our country in the way that he does but he does... It's unfortunate that our nation finds itself in this place." "Is the president of the United States a liar?" prodded the interviewer, one more time. "The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues," Corker responded. "Do you regret supporting him in the election?" Here was his response:

Let's just put it this way, I would not do that again. No way. I think that he's proven himself unable to rise to the occasion... I've intervened, I've had private dinner, I've been with him on multiple occasions to try to create some kind of aspirational approach, if you will, to the way that he conducts himself. But I don't think that that's possible and he's obviously not going to rise to the occasion as president. Trump seems to have gotten the memo, firing off more insults at the senator. Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 ...the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 As the feud's escalated all morning, anti-Trump Twitter's been conflicted. Corker was once, after all, a Trump supporter and he remains a staunch Republican. But the internet has a soft spot for a good clapback, and the only word Corker held back was "liar." This guy must really want to be a dog catcher.

Bob Corker realizing DT is evil now is like viewing Star Wars, Empire, & then halfway thru Jedi saying "Hey, Darth Vader's kind of a dick!" — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 24, 2017 Bob Corker stood in hall of our Gov't and told reporter Trump is liar + unfit for office. Trump hid in his office tweeting Bob is "liddle." — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 24, 2017 Corker is not a hero. Trump was the same when he supported him. The only difference now is that Corker is retiring. https://t.co/oEk4xGV8Hm — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 24, 2017 The more you attack Bob Corker, the more entertainment America gets. It's like watching a dead man compete against Jerry Seinfeld in a comedy contest! #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 24, 2017

I’m no Corker fan but anybody who escapes the @realDonaldTrump cult must be welcomed and supported https://t.co/cgZ05yNhV3 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 24, 2017 .@ananavarro: Frankly, this morning I'm just glad he's tweeting against Bob Corker & not a Gold Star family. That's where we are in 2017. — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 24, 2017 Obvious follow-up question to Corker is: "Since you question his veracity and his stability, should he be removed from office?" https://t.co/dcqKmo24Nr — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 24, 2017 Why is Trump attacking Bob Corker did his spouse die in war? — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 24, 2017

Trump: The Foreign Relations Chairman is incompetent.



Corker: Trump is a threat to our security, and he'll be remembered for the debasement of our nation.



Paul Ryan: FIRST OF ALL, THESE CORPORATE TAX RATES ARE JUST TOO GOSH DARN HIGH! — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 24, 2017 Pretty sure this is what they’ll be serving at Corker and Trump’s lunch today pic.twitter.com/lTfxEXmfo2 — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) October 24, 2017 Trump will speak to Senate Republicans today at a policy luncheon. It will definitely be awkward.