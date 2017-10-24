Bob Corker just fired back at Trump's insults with no mercy. Twitter is roaring.

Tuesday morning, Senator Bob Corker responded to Trump's morning tweetstorm against him with a tweet of his own and an explosive interview. Although Corker seemed to be choosing his words carefully, it was rife with quotable moments:
"Nothing that he said in his tweets today were truthful nor accurate and he knows it, people around him know it. I would hope the staff over there would figure out ways of controlling him when they know that everything he said today was absolutely untrue."
This was Corker's tweet:
And these are the morning tweets Corker was apparently responding to in the interview, but Trump wasn't even close to finished:
"You said that he's an untruthful president?" the interviewer asked Corker.
"No question," said Corker. "We grew up in our family not using the L-word, okay, but yeah... they're provable untruths. Provable."
Corker went on to say Trump has portrayed his position on the Iran deal completely untruthfully, that Corker's in fact working with the White House on tax reform, and that "four times [Trump] encouraged me to run and told me he would endorse me."
"Unfortunately, I think world leaders are very aware that much of what he says is untrue, certainly people here are because these things are provably untrue. I mean, they're just factually incorrect and people know the difference," he said.
"I don't know why he lowers himself to such a low low standard and debases our country in the way that he does but he does... It's unfortunate that our nation finds itself in this place."
"Is the president of the United States a liar?" prodded the interviewer, one more time.
"The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues," Corker responded.
"Do you regret supporting him in the election?"
Here was his response:
Let's just put it this way, I would not do that again. No way. I think that he's proven himself unable to rise to the occasion... I've intervened, I've had private dinner, I've been with him on multiple occasions to try to create some kind of aspirational approach, if you will, to the way that he conducts himself. But I don't think that that's possible and he's obviously not going to rise to the occasion as president.
Trump seems to have gotten the memo, firing off more insults at the senator.
As the feud's escalated all morning, anti-Trump Twitter's been conflicted. Corker was once, after all, a Trump supporter and he remains a staunch Republican. But the internet has a soft spot for a good clapback, and the only word Corker held back was "liar." This guy must really want to be a dog catcher.
Trump will speak to Senate Republicans today at a policy luncheon. It will definitely be awkward.