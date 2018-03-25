The 9 most bonkers revelations from the Stormy Daniels interview we've all been waiting for.

Happy Stormy Sunday! Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing the president to break a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement to talk about their alleged affair, gave an interview with Anderson Cooper that aired on CBS' 60 Minutes tonight. And if you have been living under a rock, congrats! That seems awesome.

The rest of us have not, unfortunately. And we've been, in the words of J-Lo, 🎶waiting for tonight🎶🎶

Tonight, Stormy Daniels tells Anderson Cooper about her alleged affair with Mr. Trump and the “hush agreement” with potential legal and political implications for the president. https://t.co/oRyeczcmYG — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Here are the seven most bonkers revelation from the highly anticipated interview, according to America's most unexpected superhero, Stormy Daniels:

1) Trump and Stormy started hanging out when he offered her a spot on The Apprentice. She never appeared on the show.

“He goes, ‘Got an idea, honey bunch,'” she told Cooper. “‘Would you ever consider going on and — and being a contestant?’ And I laughed and said, ‘NBC’s never gonna let, you know, an adult film star be on.’

2) Trump insisted, because she's smart. TRUMP DESCRIBED A WOMAN BY HER INTELLIGENCE.

"He goes, ‘No, no,' he goes, 'That’s why I want you.’" Daniels told Cooper. "‘You’re gonna shock a lotta people, you’re smart and they won’t know what to expect.'"