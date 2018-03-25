The 9 most bonkers revelations from the Stormy Daniels interview we've all been waiting for.

Happy Stormy Sunday! Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing the president to break a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement to talk about their alleged affair, gave an interview with Anderson Cooper that aired on CBS' 60 Minutes tonight. And if you have been living under a rock, congrats! That seems awesome.
The rest of us have not, unfortunately. And we've been, in the words of J-Lo, 🎶waiting for tonight🎶🎶
Here are the seven most bonkers revelation from the highly anticipated interview, according to America's most unexpected superhero, Stormy Daniels:
1) Trump and Stormy started hanging out when he offered her a spot on The Apprentice. She never appeared on the show.
“He goes, ‘Got an idea, honey bunch,'” she told Cooper. “‘Would you ever consider going on and — and being a contestant?’ And I laughed and said, ‘NBC’s never gonna let, you know, an adult film star be on.’
2) Trump insisted, because she's smart. TRUMP DESCRIBED A WOMAN BY HER INTELLIGENCE.
"He goes, ‘No, no,' he goes, 'That’s why I want you.’" Daniels told Cooper. "‘You’re gonna shock a lotta people, you’re smart and they won’t know what to expect.'"
3) The infamous Forbes spanking was Stormy's idea.
4) Apparently spanking is the only thing that can shut up Trump. Hint hint, everyone in the White House.
5) TRUMP TOLD STORMY HE AND MELANIA HAVE SEPARATE ROOMS.
6) Trump also told Stormy she reminded him of Ivanka. HE ALSO TOLD KAREN MCDOUGAL THIS ("allegedly" but, like, it's clearly his thing).
And here's where things get even uglier (I know, hard to imagine):
7) Daniels says she was "physically threatened" by an "unidentified man" in 2011 who told her to "leave Trump alone."
8) The guy allegedly threatened her in front of and directly to her child.
Daniels says she ultimately signed the $130,000 non-disclosure agreement with Trump because she was "concerned for my family and their safety."
9) TRUMP MADE HER WATCH SHARK WEEK.
WTF IS UP WITH DONALD TRUMP AND SHARKS??
I mean, it's pretty obvious: he is one.