Advertising

After writing a letter to President Donald Trump asking to help out with the White House's landscaping, 11-year-old Frank Giacco got to live his dream of mowing the White House lawn.

Frank was all business, and didn't have time for a stop-and-chat, even with the president.

President Trump surprises 11-year old Frank as he mows the WH lawn...and this kid is so focused he just keeps on mowing pic.twitter.com/GzDwY4wkWu — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 15, 2017

Reporter Mike Sacks asked Frank in the briefing room what he thought when Trump came by, and Frank was frank and said, "Well, that's that."

Advertising

Got the scoop pic.twitter.com/HFgnif8Nwl — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) September 15, 2017

Frank, from Falls Church, Virginia told CNN that he "always wanted to do something big...why don't we start here?" He charges eight bucks per lawn back in Falls Church, but is offering his services to the People's House for free.

This 11-year-old boy who wrote a letter to President Trump is mowing the White House lawn today — for free https://t.co/JAFSetzGEy — CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2017

The kid was nice enough to indulge Trump and give him a high five.

Advertising

MSNBC

"This is the future of America, folks," Trump said.

With hardworking badasses like Frank, we're in good hands.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.