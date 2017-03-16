On Wednesday night, a federal judge in Hawaii halted Donald Trump's Muslim Ban 2.0. According to CNN, hero Judge Derrick Wilson cited "unrebutted evidence of religious animus driving the promulgation of the Executive Order and its related predecessor."
Translation: Trump straight-up said that he wanted a Muslim Ban, and that his undeniably unconstitutional.
Trump supporters on Twitter are absolutely scandalized by the fact that a judge would dare to rule against discrimination on the basis of religion, and are halting their plans to go to paradise.
Hawaiians and comedians are trolling the hashtag, imagining how much better the islands will be without self-proclaimed deplorables.
