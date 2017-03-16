Advertising

On Wednesday night, a federal judge in Hawaii halted Donald Trump's Muslim Ban 2.0. According to CNN, hero Judge Derrick Wilson cited "unrebutted evidence of religious animus driving the promulgation of the Executive Order and its related predecessor."

Translation: Trump straight-up said that he wanted a Muslim Ban, and that his undeniably unconstitutional.

Trump supporters on Twitter are absolutely scandalized by the fact that a judge would dare to rule against discrimination on the basis of religion, and are halting their plans to go to paradise.

Family was planning trip next year to Hawaii, We can find a much better place I'm sure. #BoycottHawaii https://t.co/VvZKoisXfW — Sandy (@sandra8301) March 15, 2017

Hawaiians and comedians are trolling the hashtag, imagining how much better the islands will be without self-proclaimed deplorables.

1.

Hawaii just became the luckiest state in the union. I wish Trumpsters would boycott my state too. #BoycottHawaii — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 16, 2017

2.

BREAKING- Scott Baio is boycotting Hawaii by not baking white chocolate macadamia cookies on his shift at Subway. #BoycottHawaii — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 16, 2017

3.

White people: We are never going to Hawaii again. What a terrible place. #BoycottHawaii



Hawaii: Okay. pic.twitter.com/5LrAXVMbQC — A. Lit (@Yaboiandyy) March 16, 2017

4.

Will Deplorables be boycotting vacationing in Hawaii before or after giving away tickets to soldout Hamilton? #BoycottHawaii — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 16, 2017

5.

Hawaii locals when we see #BoycottHawaii trending. Yesss, please cancel your trips. We won't miss your racist & colonial attitudes. pic.twitter.com/Ybj8Y74Kqn — sierra (@sierraawolf) March 16, 2017

6.

#BoycottHawaii is trending. Then it'll be #BoycottMaryland b/c of 2nd court decision. Soon only place folks can go is Steve King's district. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 16, 2017

7.

You can't #BoycottHawaii if you can't afford to go there. pic.twitter.com/3cYoEc5ffG — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) March 16, 2017

8.

9.

yo the same people who are for #BoycottHawaii are people who vacation at Costco



I'm going to need y'all to chill with the word boycott plz — Mamoudou N'Diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) March 16, 2017

10.

Anyone who wants to #BoycottHawaii can slide those plane tickets right over here. Hotel reservations, too. — P'Challa MacKenzie (@pfunk1130) March 16, 2017

11.

https://twitter.com/victoriaaze_/status/842347265616433152

12.

13.

BREAKING: The Bible says to love immigrants/refugees.



Welp, I guess it's time for @realDonaldTrump fans to boycott God too. #BoycottHawaii pic.twitter.com/ZG12bletgI — Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) March 16, 2017

14.

#BoycottHawaii WE DIDNT WANT YOU COMING HERE IN THE FIRST PLACE?? WHILE UR AT IT, HOW BOUT GIVING US SOME OF OUR SOVEREIGNTY BACK? MAHALO! — T (@kennedytiana) March 16, 2017

15.

White mainlanders threatening to boycott Hawaii?!?



What's next...men boycott dating me? #BoycottHawaii — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) March 16, 2017

16.

Tourism to US has dropped.#BoycottHawaii great for tourism as it assures rest of the world Hawaii is free of Trump supporters so come visit! — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) March 16, 2017

17.

Trumpets are doing #BoycottHawaii

Wow! Finally a safe space. Hawaii free from bigotry will represent what America should be when "great"! — Aisha K. Staggers (@AishaStaggers) March 16, 2017

18.

Hawaii was already paradise. Now if deplorables #BoycottHawaii, it will be a heaven on earth. — McSpocky™ 👽🖖 (@mcspocky) March 16, 2017

19.

Hawaii residents watching ignorant haoles using the #BoycottHawaii be like pic.twitter.com/3lKsGGFY8t — 🌸 (@TheLehuaFlower) March 16, 2017

20.

May the #BoycottHawaii campaign go as successfully as the past boycotts against Apple, Twitter, Starbucks, spellcheck... — Gabe Ortíz 🏳️‍🌈 (@TUSK81) March 16, 2017

21.

"Judicial overreach" is just something you say when The Constitution doesn't make room for your bigoted viewpoint. #BoycottHawaii #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/rboadAhrCA — Take Ivanka to Work (@IvankaToWorkDay) March 16, 2017

