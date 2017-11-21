Twitter rips Breitbart editor apart for waxing nostalgic on how 'rape used to mean something.'

In a shocking turn of events, the Editor-in-Chief of white supremacist site Breitbart.com said something truly awful about rape.

On the SiriusXM Patriot’s radio show Breitbart News Daily (the title sounds like a parody) but isn't, Breitbart EIC Alex Marlow lamented how rape used to "mean something."

RawStory reports:

“Rape used to have a narrow definition. Rape used to have a definition where it was — it was brutality, it was forced sexual attack and penetration,” the Breitbart editor-in-chief opined. “Now it’s become, really, any sex that the woman ends up regretting that she had.” According to Marlow, the word “rape” has lost its meaning because women use it falsely. “You guys can do this in your own mind, where rape used to mean something,” he continued. “We used to all knew what it meant. And then now we don’t know what it means. And then we don’t know what’s credible and what’s not. And now everyone is going to come forward.”

Media Matters picked up the audio:

Let's break down how wrong this is.

1. This view is based on the debunked, sexist, "women be lying" claim.

2. We know what rape means. It means: