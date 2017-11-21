Twitter rips Breitbart editor apart for waxing nostalgic on how 'rape used to mean something.'

In a shocking turn of events, the Editor-in-Chief of white supremacist site Breitbart.com said something truly awful about rape.
On the SiriusXM Patriot’s radio show Breitbart News Daily (the title sounds like a parody) but isn't, Breitbart EIC Alex Marlow lamented how rape used to "mean something."
RawStory reports:
“Rape used to have a narrow definition. Rape used to have a definition where it was — it was brutality, it was forced sexual attack and penetration,” the Breitbart editor-in-chief opined. “Now it’s become, really, any sex that the woman ends up regretting that she had.”
According to Marlow, the word “rape” has lost its meaning because women use it falsely.
“You guys can do this in your own mind, where rape used to mean something,” he continued. “We used to all knew what it meant. And then now we don’t know what it means. And then we don’t know what’s credible and what’s not. And now everyone is going to come forward.”
Media Matters picked up the audio:
Let's break down how wrong this is.
1. This view is based on the debunked, sexist, "women be lying" claim.
2. We know what rape means. It means:
3. People aren't throwing "rape" around willy-nilly, as much as he'd like to believe that in order to discredit women. Not all sexual assault is rape, but all rape is sexual assault.
Take comfort in the fact that people are roasting Marlow in the comments.
The editor obviously had never been victimized, I feel for any daughters and women in the editors life— LatinoAgenda (@LatinoAgenda) November 21, 2017
Its breitbart...they push, bigotry, homophobia, pedophelia, and hate. I expect nothing less.— the coloring liberal (@ColoringLiberal) November 21, 2017
There’s so much to unpack in that disgraceful remark, not the least of which is the underlying belief that sex for pleasure is still…in 2017…something only a woman should “regret” or feel shame over.— Steve Seidler (@GrayShadowTech) November 21, 2017
Rape is physical and psychological trauma... you live with self blame, what I could have done differently. Rape is a force you cannot control... so No it’s not consensual sex you regret.. it’s Rape.— Kate D ☘️ (@kennk1030) November 21, 2017
Here we go again with the concept of "illegitimate rape" as publicly promulgated by GOP evangelicals and Todd Aiken. @sruhle @chrislhayes— Victor Berry (@victorberry) November 21, 2017
When his mother reads about that comment, she must regret the sex that led to his birth.— B. Anders Davidson (@bandersdavidson) November 21, 2017
Is it just me, or does this sound like a guy who's left a lot of women disappointed?— June Casagrande (@JuneCasagrande) November 21, 2017
Nope idiot .. Rape is still rape .. You meathead! pic.twitter.com/7raN6UhMED— Tracey (@TeeKnits) November 21, 2017