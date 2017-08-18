Advertising

The world was gifted today with the news that Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's chief strategist, SNL's grim reaper, and white nationalists' beloved head potato, has been shown the door. We'll let everyone celebrate this news as they see fit; perhaps you have a rotten troll doll you could symbolically bury or a clarifying face mask to use in Bannon's honor.

For Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large for Breitbart and former colleague of Bannon's, the dismissal seems to mean one thing: #WAR.

Fortunately, Twitter is here to troll Pollack with a Temptations song. First responders got to the tweet fast enough to get through the whole first verse of "War, What Is It Good For?"

Nothing like Americans working together to clown on an editor from Breitbart.

Those who were too late to get in on the sing-along sent in their own e-cards for Pollack and Bannon.

Breitbart staff readying Bannon's office now pic.twitter.com/e29E9kkJkX — High Quality Person (@annietheblank) August 18, 2017

At least we now have a soundtrack to listen to as we try to make sense of this latest news.

