Advertising

Brianna Wu, a Democratic candidate for Congress, is best known as "a prime target of Gamergate," a sexist hailstorm that led her to receive hundreds of death threats for merely posting a meme on Twitter. So Wu understands the power of trolls on Twitter, and she has years of experience shooting them down.

That brings us to the United controversy, when United Airlines refused to let two young girls board a flight while wearing leggings. As internet outrage mounted at the situation, United defended their position. "UA shall have the right to refuse passengers if they are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage," they tweeted, over and over and over again.

Advertising

They later seemed to pivot, clarifying that the travelers were "pass travelers," or family members of United employees subject to a stricter dress code.

Here's where Brianna Wu comes in, tweeting a reasonable defense of leggings.

Hey @united. I ALSO fly a lot, your airline does not meet my policy on NO WEIRD SEXUALIZATION of 10-year-old girls. No more business! ^BW pic.twitter.com/XlJZuJP4PM — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) March 26, 2017

And here's where another tweeter, an "occasional airline pilot," stepped in to mansplain. And Wu was quick to point out the mansplanation. Well, it would have been mansplaining, if this tweeter hadn't been... actually... a woman. Woops.

Advertising

I despise dress codes in general because it has to do with what women and girls wear, but this is pass travel. — Quincy Fleming (@QuincyFleming) March 26, 2017

I have pass traveled all my life and the dress codes are evenly enforced, known by all, and a *negotiated contractual benefit* — Quincy Fleming (@QuincyFleming) March 26, 2017

Wu quickly called out this oversimplified explanation of the situation in a few now-deleted tweets.

"The line for men explaining things to me on Twitter is over there," responded Brianna Wu, unknowingly tweeting at a woman named Quincy Fleming.

Advertising

The question is... can a woman mansplain? It's not like United Airline's policy is any less of a "weird sexualization" of children thanks to the "pass travel" rules, right? After all, the dad of the two girls was wearing shorts—so it doesn't seem like a matter of wearing formal attire, but some sort of bizarre anti-legging crusade.

So Wu could have been completely aware of the rules Fleming pointed out when making her point, in which case, yeah, Fleming's was an annoying response à la mansplaining.

But Fleming definitely had the last word.

Advertising

I'm a woman. — Quincy Fleming (@QuincyFleming) March 26, 2017

Just got blocked by a well known twitter user for trying to explain Airline pass travel dress codes because I was #mansplaining to her. 1 — Quincy Fleming (@QuincyFleming) March 27, 2017

I am a woman, but she assumed I was a man because I am a pilot and I have a non gender specific name. 2 — Quincy Fleming (@QuincyFleming) March 27, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.