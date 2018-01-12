Outdoor wax figures, and other hilarious ways London is trolling Trump for canceling his visit.

Bloody hell! After Donald Trump announced in a tweet that he was canceling his trip to London (which he's blaming on Obama and not the threat of mass protests), British people wasted no time celebrating that their country would be spared his presence.
With a flesh-and-blood Trump not heading to the embassy that was ordered to be moved for safety reasons by President George W. Bush, the London streets were graced with the next best thing—his wax figure.
It's almost as creepy as the real deal.
In the replies to his tweet, the president is also being trolled with pictures, including ones of the Royal Family in better days of the UK-US special relationship.
but you've always been most welcome in Scotland pic.twitter.com/sOhXL3QFWh— mike quinn (@mikeqtoo) January 12, 2018
No. Your lies are meaningless. Here is the truth: 1) Britain doesn’t want you there AT ALL! And 2) ... pic.twitter.com/d7Uu46iN0O— Cynthia Peet (@CynthiaPeet) January 12, 2018
On behalf of London, we thank you for not staining our soil with your presence (and for no safety scissors small enough for your tiny hands)— Lee F-W (@LEEFWDESIGN) January 12, 2018
The mayor of London, Sadiq Kahn, put out a powerful statement, writing, "It appears that President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city's values of inclusion, diversity, and tolerance."
David Lammy, a Member of Parliament with the Labour party, isn't as comfortable swearing as "Shithole Countries" Trump is.
Some Londoners are disappointed they won't get to show the president their bums.
Oh man are they going to be disappointed. I met a woman from London and her whole neighborhood had worked out a group mooning of you for blocks and blocks. You really do kill fun Don. ☹️— JenJaxMom (@Jennife25483821) January 12, 2018
Many are insulted that he would disparage the new location like that.
Nine Elms is not an "off" location-it's an historic part of London right by the Thames-the original trees ran by a 13th century path along the bankside. It's a far better site than the old congested & difficult to secure site in Mayfair. Here it is at the time of Jane Austen. pic.twitter.com/ybvfxyTFlb— Anne Louise Avery (@AnneLouiseAvery) January 12, 2018
Blimey, Donald Trump says he's cancelled his trip because the new US embassy is 'off-location'. That's SOUTH LONDON he's talking about. I was a fan but I've gone right off him now.— Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) January 12, 2018
The Daily Mail made Trump's cancelation front page news (sharing the honor with Meghan Markle, Weight Watchers, and a woman who died from the flu).
Good Morning Britain had a Trump impersonator on to get a mock medical examination.
All this hoopla from the UK, America's closest allies. Imagine what's going to happen if Trump has a trip to a country America isn't historically BFFs with.