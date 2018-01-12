Outdoor wax figures, and other hilarious ways London is trolling Trump for canceling his visit.

Outdoor wax figures, and other hilarious ways London is trolling Trump for canceling his visit.
Orli Matlow
Jan 12, 2018@3:09 PM
Advertising

Bloody hell! After Donald Trump announced in a tweet that he was canceling his trip to London (which he's blaming on Obama and not the threat of mass protests), British people wasted no time celebrating that their country would be spared his presence.

With a flesh-and-blood Trump not heading to the embassy that was ordered to be moved for safety reasons by President George W. Bush, the London streets were graced with the next best thing—his wax figure.

It's almost as creepy as the real deal.

Outdoor wax figures, and other hilarious ways London is trolling Trump for canceling his visit.
getty

In the replies to his tweet, the president is also being trolled with pictures, including ones of the Royal Family in better days of the UK-US special relationship.

Advertising

Advertising

The mayor of London, Sadiq Kahn, put out a powerful statement, writing, "It appears that President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city's values of inclusion, diversity, and tolerance."

Advertising

David Lammy, a Member of Parliament with the Labour party, isn't as comfortable swearing as "Shithole Countries" Trump is.

Some Londoners are disappointed they won't get to show the president their bums.

Advertising

Many are insulted that he would disparage the new location like that.

Advertising

The Daily Mail made Trump's cancelation front page news (sharing the honor with Meghan Markle, Weight Watchers, and a woman who died from the flu).

Outdoor wax figures, and other hilarious ways London is trolling Trump for canceling his visit.
BBC

Good Morning Britain had a Trump impersonator on to get a mock medical examination.

All this hoopla from the UK, America's closest allies. Imagine what's going to happen if Trump has a trip to a country America isn't historically BFFs with.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc