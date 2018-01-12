Outdoor wax figures, and other hilarious ways London is trolling Trump for canceling his visit.

Bloody hell! After Donald Trump announced in a tweet that he was canceling his trip to London (which he's blaming on Obama and not the threat of mass protests), British people wasted no time celebrating that their country would be spared his presence.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

With a flesh-and-blood Trump not heading to the embassy that was ordered to be moved for safety reasons by President George W. Bush, the London streets were graced with the next best thing—his wax figure.

PR Stunt of the Day: Madame Tussauds place waxwork of Donald Trump in front of the new US embassy in London.#ICancelledMyTripToLondon pic.twitter.com/AKrcgE9nX1 — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) January 12, 2018

It's almost as creepy as the real deal.

getty

In the replies to his tweet, the president is also being trolled with pictures, including ones of the Royal Family in better days of the UK-US special relationship.