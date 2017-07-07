Advertising

There's a new word for men who take umbrage at a naked male athlete on the cover of a sports magazine and cry foul that there's no real "Heterosexual Pride Day." Anti-Trump people on Twitter have gotten used to being called "snowflakes," so hopefully all the Men's Rights Activists and mansplainers out there can get used to being called "broflakes."

male netizen: i dont like girl crush concept...

me: bc its not for u, ya fragile broflake — aya☁ (@mochaguk) June 30, 2017

The word has already made its way into Urban Dictionary (well, it was already there, but with a very different definition that mostly had to do with being a flaky dude) which featured "broflake" as the word of the day on June 26.

Advertising

The definition of "Broflake" reads: "Member of the alt-right who proudly shouts their free-speech warrior credentials but lose their minds when a fellow member is criticized."

Prime example of a guy who is honestly upset that straight people don't get their own day. Typical broflake.

Advertising

And all the man who couldn't handle the idea of their eyeballs accidentally seeing a naked man.

You can now add "cover boy" to Zeke's resume. pic.twitter.com/DSS8r0Jzef — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2017

The insecure hetero men being triggered by this... pic.twitter.com/lWGIGaeEJb — Anthony Urciuoli (@AnthonyCHML) June 30, 2017

Who's scared by a naked man? Not a normal real man. So, there are problems in someone eyes and brain and not on the cover — Nick B. Carrassi (@DHARMANOIBUKI) June 30, 2017

Advertising

ESPN has completely forgotten who it's target audience is! No wonder they r losing readers and subscribers! — Eric Darcman (@Darcman) June 28, 2017

Broflakes are the guys who rant and rave against so-called social justice warriors, but then get upset when anyone insults them.

Bigots and tools: WE DEMAND FREE SPEECH RIGHTS



America: okay



BaT: ALSO WE DEMAND RESPECT AND NO RIDICULE



America: lol sorry broflake — ClenchdFistofPopehat (@Popehat) July 4, 2017

Every time I see an obvious broflake being irate against women about our privacy, I imagine a Neanderthal wearing skinny jeans & a manbun. — Lavender Menace (@StopLesbophobia) June 24, 2017

I've been married for like 14 years now broflake. Nor would you "proud boys" know any real men. Hence your need for a social club https://t.co/cHfqxkaRsv — Ajidamoon Rhiannon (@Wiininiskwe) June 23, 2017

Advertising

But you're on twitter complaining, broflake https://t.co/HlH88Hww6O — Cosmic Dancer (@EtreEtro) June 19, 2017

soon-to-be president pence is a broflake (who can't write either) https://t.co/Dtlw8btC4f — Emma Texan (@emmajaniejones) June 19, 2017

Men, try harder to be "noflakes" rather than "broflakes."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.