There's a new word for men who take umbrage at a naked male athlete on the cover of a sports magazine and cry foul that there's no real "Heterosexual Pride Day." Anti-Trump people on Twitter have gotten used to being called "snowflakes," so hopefully all the Men's Rights Activists and mansplainers out there can get used to being called "broflakes."
The word has already made its way into Urban Dictionary (well, it was already there, but with a very different definition that mostly had to do with being a flaky dude) which featured "broflake" as the word of the day on June 26.
The definition of "Broflake" reads: "Member of the alt-right who proudly shouts their free-speech warrior credentials but lose their minds when a fellow member is criticized."
Prime example of a guy who is honestly upset that straight people don't get their own day. Typical broflake.
And all the man who couldn't handle the idea of their eyeballs accidentally seeing a naked man.
Broflakes are the guys who rant and rave against so-called social justice warriors, but then get upset when anyone insults them.
Men, try harder to be "noflakes" rather than "broflakes."