Advertising

If there is anything people like -- usually -- it is taking internet quizzes to find out who they are. Not like, in an esoteric sense so much as the "Which Facts of Life gal are you? Put a sandwich together to find out!" kind of way. Thus the apparent popularity of Buzzfeed's many quizzes in this vein.



But today, today they may have gone too far. And shockingly, it was not with their "Which Childish Gambino Song Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?" quiz -- but rather, a quiz to determine "Which Trump Child Are You?" Which is not a thing that anyone really wants an answer to. Least of all when your best possible option is "Like a Bird" songstress Tiffany Trump, and only because she doesn't have to spend any time with her terrible, terrible family.



Twitter, naturally, had some things to say.

Advertising

Which Trump Child are you?



Me: The one left at Planned Parenthood from back when Trump was pro choice. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 11, 2017

I'm not even kidding, I think I should consider killing myself now. Did Which Trump Child Are You quiz, got...*gasp* Don Jr! pic.twitter.com/m0M6OoRVgu — Surviving the End (@EndTimeSurvivor) July 11, 2017

"Which Trump Child Are You"

Things I Don't Want to Contemplate for $400, Alex — Molly Ringle 📚 (@mollyringle) July 11, 2017

Buzzfeed: Take our Which Trump Child Are You quiz!!

Me: I don't waste time w/pointless nonsense.

Buzzfeed: Ooh that means you're a Tiffany! — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 11, 2017

Advertising

BuzzFeed trying to make trump relatable thru his asshole offspring with this "Which Trump Child Are You" nonsense pic.twitter.com/txNiyKmHjX — Thomas (@TimedThomas) July 11, 2017

Which Trump Child Are You?

I clearly don't like Donald but I'd pretend to if he paid all my bills...

So the answer is Tiffany. pic.twitter.com/MmjUihf5LY — teresa lo (@teresalo_tweets) July 11, 2017

Just for fun, I took the "Which Trump Child Are You?" quiz, too! Turns out I'm a "Norbert"...We kinda don't talk about him much, LOL! pic.twitter.com/HXtMGjDFa2 — Skeezy Donald (@SkeezyDonald) July 11, 2017

Congratulations, @buzzfeed, @flashboy: my "Which Trump Child Are You?" result has destroyed my will to live. pic.twitter.com/J3koFghJHE — Dave Silverstone🇺🇸 (@dwsNY) July 11, 2017

Advertising

Which Trump Child Are You is nearly as scary a question as, 'where did the condom go' after sex — Music is My Teacher (@TurnVinyl) July 11, 2017

I took the "Which Trump Child Are You" quiz and got Patrick Bateman. Who did you get? pic.twitter.com/7DXGtQArfe — 👻✊Seth-sy MFer👻✊ (@SethFromThe716) July 11, 2017

"Which Trump Child Are You"

I have never been so happy to be associated with a Tiffany before in my life — Hello Felicia (@felicia014) July 11, 2017

I just took the "Which Trump Child Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?" The result? A Camus quote about the cold indifference of the universe https://t.co/ty27GcXUKs — Chris Pruett (@HighKeeba) July 11, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.