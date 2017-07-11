If there is anything people like -- usually -- it is taking internet quizzes to find out who they are. Not like, in an esoteric sense so much as the "Which Facts of Life gal are you? Put a sandwich together to find out!" kind of way. Thus the apparent popularity of Buzzfeed's many quizzes in this vein.
But today, today they may have gone too far. And shockingly, it was not with their "Which Childish Gambino Song Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?" quiz -- but rather, a quiz to determine "Which Trump Child Are You?" Which is not a thing that anyone really wants an answer to. Least of all when your best possible option is "Like a Bird" songstress Tiffany Trump, and only because she doesn't have to spend any time with her terrible, terrible family.
Twitter, naturally, had some things to say.