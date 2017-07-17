Advertising

You know that old Groucho Marx quote, "I'd never belong to any club that would have a someone like me for a member" or something like that? Apparently no one ever told Caitlyn Jenner that this was supposed to be a joke, because she is considering running for the U.S. Senate, as a Republican.



This, along with Kid Rock's potential Senate run, is proposition we have to take seriously now. We've got President Apprentice and Congressman Real World, so Senator Keeping Up With The Kardashians may not be far behind.



“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” the Olympic athlete/reality star told John Catsimatidis on the “Cats Roundtable” on Sunday.

“Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that.”

Now, some might find it a tad odd that Jenner, a transwoman, is interested in joining forces with the party responsible for ever so many bathroom bills and other ridiculous anti-LGBT rights proposals, but she doesn't see it that way. She says she hopes to get the Republican Party to better understand LGBT issues.

“The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in ​the next​ generation​ ​… that we can change the perception of the Republican ​P​arty and make it the party of equality​.”​

Then what, exactly, would the point of the party even be? Guns? Would it just be guns? If people weren't into Making Rich White Guys Great Again and wanted equality, wouldn't they just vote Democrat? That would be like saying "OK, well, we're gonna do Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but it's gonna be scripted, and about a teacher dealing with a group of quirky and eccentric troublemakers in 1970s Brooklyn." You would be like "But wait, I'm pretty sure that's Welcome Back Kotter. Why don't you just watch Welcome Back Kotter?"



It's not just that the Republican Party doesn't want to be the party of equality, or that they simply haven't heard of this "equality" stuff -- it's voters don't want to belong to or vote for the party of equality. In fact, Ms. Jenner might want to take note of the fact many people (who are jerks) keep repeatedly insisting that things like suggesting that trans people ought to have basic human rights are "the reason Donald Trump won." So they're probably not going to be embracing becoming "the party of equality" any time soon. Sorry, Caitlyn, but these people are not your friends.



Sigh. At least we can all take comfort in the fact that we have at least 14 years to go before Honey Boo Boo can make her inevitable run for Congress.

