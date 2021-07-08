29 reactions to Candace Owens refusing Covid vaccine because of ‘medical freedom.’

Welcome to another day in the Divided States of America, a country deeply-polarized on issues ranging from abortion to the Covid-19 vaccine to whether or not Ross was in his right to cheat on Rachel with the girl from the Xerox shop (they were on a break!!!!!!!).
Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, the CDC says it is "safe and effective," and recommends all adults get vaccinated in order to stop the spread of the virus. But the vaccine has become a highly-politicized issue, with many people, especially conservatives, refusing to get vaccinated. Apparently Candace Owens is one of those conservatives.
She writes:
Not one person in my family will ever touch the Covid-19 vaccine. That is the decision that we have made, unabashedly, as a family. Medical freedom is an individual right that should NEVER be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government.