29 reactions to Candace Owens refusing Covid vaccine because of ‘medical freedom.’

Welcome to another day in the Divided States of America, a country deeply-polarized on issues ranging from abortion to the Covid-19 vaccine to whether or not Ross was in his right to cheat on Rachel with the girl from the Xerox shop (they were on a break!!!!!!!).

Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, the CDC says it is "safe and effective," and recommends all adults get vaccinated in order to stop the spread of the virus. But the vaccine has become a highly-politicized issue, with many people, especially conservatives, refusing to get vaccinated. Apparently Candace Owens is one of those conservatives.

The controversial political commentator recently stated on Twitter that she and her entire family will not be getting the Covid-19 vaccine, on the grounds of their rights to "medical freedom."

She writes: