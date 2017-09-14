Advertising

Any woman who makes it through a date with Donald Trump with her dignity intact deserves an award–and for Candice Bergen, her award is getting to wear a "Free Melania" sweater "with some authority," as Andy Cohen put it.

The actress recently appeared on the talk shows What What Happens Live and Harry, and she used both opportunities to tell the harrowing tale of her date with Trump.

“I was 18,” Bergen told Harry host Harry Connick Jr. “He was a nice-looking guy, I mean, he was. And I was in college, and it’s where he was going to be going to college.” (The University of Pennsylvania.) “It was like a blind date. He called me in the dorm, and I was bored."

Advertising

Bergen recalled the moment Trump picked her up while seated with host Andy Cohen and former Sweet Home Alabama co-star Reese Witherspoon. “He was wearing a three-piece burgundy suit and burgundy patent leather loafers, and in a burgundy limousine,” Bergen described. No word on whether the Bergen-dy color scheme was in homage to his date's name.

When Cohen asked Bergen if there was chemistry on the date, she promptly replied, “No, I was home very early.” He asked her if there was a kiss, and she said, “No! There was no physical contact whatsoever.” When speaking with Connick Jr. she reiterated that she was home by 9 p.m. and that it was “a very short dinner.”

Advertising

The date can be summed up with Bergen's closing remarks on Watch What Happens Live: “He was a good looking guy–and a douche.” It's hard to believe that Trump was ever good looking–but it's not hard to believe that his days of being a douche started decades ago.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.