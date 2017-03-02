Advertising

By now we've all seen the controversial photo of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on the couch in the Oval Office.

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017

It was only a matter of time before some dude made a crude joke about it. And it wasn't just any dude. It was Democratic congressman Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana.

The Washington Post reports that Rep. Richmond made the following remarks regarding the photo of Conway at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner:

You even mentioned Kellyanne and the picture on the sofa. But I really just want to know what was going on there, because, I won't tell anybody. And you can just explain to me that — that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar there in that position there. But don't answer. And I don't want you to refer back to the ’90s.

Yep! That's right! A congressman joked that Kellyanne Conway looked "familiar" on her knees. (Note to dudes: This is never an okay thing to say about any woman, let alone a woman who works for the president.)

Richmond's remarks came right after Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made his own joke about the photo. "Has anyone seen the controversy around Kellyanne Conway and the couch in the Oval Office?" he said. "Come on, people. You remember the '90s. That couch has had a whole lot of worse things. Come on now."

The Post reports that while the crowd "cracked up" at Sen. Scott's remarks, they did not seem amused by Rep. Richmond's joke.

Richmond's "joke" rightfully angered a lot of people.

I'm a Dem. I've been super critical of @KellyannePolls.



But this "joke" by @cedricrichmond is beyond offensive.https://t.co/zq4MBWCrmh — Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) March 2, 2017

@CedricRichmond 's "joke" about Kellyanne Conway was incredibly offensive. Dems who disagree lose moral high ground & cannot be "pro-women". — Fatima Razvi (@frazvi) March 2, 2017

@CedricRichmond is further proof that sexism is not limited to a political party and should not be welcome in our society. — Kristin Tara (@Hoodmancy) March 2, 2017

Following the outrage, the congressman's office released this statement to The Washington Post:

Since some people have interpreted my joke to mean something that it didn’t I think it is important to clarify what I meant. Last night was night of levity. Where I grew up saying that someone is looking or acting ‘familiar’ simply means that they are behaving too comfortably. I decided to use that joke due to the large social media backlash over her inappropriate posture considering there were more than 60 HBCU Presidents in the room.

Come on, dude! What happened to "When they go low, we go high?" I'm all about the Kellyanne Conway jokes, but this one went way too far.

