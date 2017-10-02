Advertising

Late Sunday night, a gunman opened fire during Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing more than 50 people and injuring several hundred others. It's being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Many celebrities tweeted messages sending their support to the victims of the tragic attack. Most of the Trump family did as well, each notably using a variation of the stock phrase "thoughts and prayers." And while sending virtual good vibes may be done with the best of intentions, they don't do much to prevent shootings like this from happening again.

What's being left unsaid by the Trumps and many other people in positions of power is that America's lax gun control laws have an impact on the country's gun violence problem. As explained by Newsweek (by way of Small Arms Survey), the US has the most firearms per capita in the world (88.8 guns for every 100 people), gun violence has become the third most common cause of death for children in America, and there is a mass shooting almost every day in America. Vox also compiled a fantastic article and series of graphics about gun control, using information from several studies. The outlet explained that that more gun deaths and more suicides occur in states with more guns, states that have stricter gun control laws have fewer deaths due to guns, and, most importantly: "The US is an outlier on gun violence because it has way more guns than other developed nations."

Basically, because America has so many guns (thanks to mild gun control laws), America has so many gun-related deaths. So while thoughts, prayers, and support may be helpful to those affected by the Las Vegas attacks for the moment, simple good vibes are not going to help America move forward as a safe country. To do that, we need stricter gun control.

Many politicians and celebrities threw thoughts and prayers to the wind to share this sentiment.

Hillary Clinton:

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots.



Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Billy Eichner:

GUN CONTROL NOW. ENOUGH ALREADY. GROW THE FUCK UP. THE AVERAGE PERSON DOESN'T NEED A FUCKING MACHINE GUN. ENOUGH ALREADY. ENOUGH. ENOUGH. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

AND DON'T TALK ABOUT THE 2ND AMENDMFNT. THEY WEREN'T TALKING ABOUT AUTOMATIC WEAPONS & ANYONE WHO SAYS THAT NONSENSE IS ENABLING MASS MURDER — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Congress did nothing after Sandy Hook. NOTHING. Think about how INSANE that is. We're calling Congress about everything else, why not this?? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Joe Biden:

How long do we let gun violence tear families apart? Enough. Congress & the WH should act now to save lives. There's no excuse for inaction. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2017

Lady Gaga:

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol 🇺🇸 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Ariana Grande:

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy:

To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers.



None of this ends unless we do something to stop it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2017

.@ChrisMurphyCT on Las Vegas shooting: "It's time for Congress to get off its ass and do something." pic.twitter.com/fU444SoPTs — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2017

Chelsea Clinton:

After unimaginable grief, Nelba continues to work for children & against gun violence. Today what she has to say is painfully important: https://t.co/UTJoA06XNc — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 2, 2017

Elizabeth Warren:

I’m heartsick for the victims of last night’s massacre in Las Vegas & their loved ones. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Congressman Seth Moulton:

As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Cole Sprouse:

Aside from the many other legal and institutional reasons guns need to be better controlled, news outlets need to recognize how they affect — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) October 2, 2017

The mind of these villains hungry for attention. This video does a much better job explaining it than I can: https://t.co/nm1tTSyBVg — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) October 2, 2017

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey:

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Americans are tired of living in fear that their community will be the next victim of a mass shooting. #LasVegasShooting — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 2, 2017

The epidemic of #gunviolence in our country is not preordained. It is preventable. It is time #GOP stops blocking #guncontrol legislation. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 2, 2017

Let’s close the close the gun show loophole. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 2, 2017

Igor Volsky, the director of the movement Guns Down America

We need fewer guns in America. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2017

House GOP could pass legislation this week to:



1. repeal restrictions on gun silencers



2. allow concealed carry across state lines — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2017

You can sign CT Against Gun Violence's petition that asks Congress to stop gutting federal gun control laws here.

