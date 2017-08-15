Advertising

Among the many horrifying images coming out of Charlottesville this past weekend was this ironic one: a white supremacist doing the KKK salute while sporting the name of an elite paratrooper unit that fought Nazis during World War II.

Would *LOVE* to know the name of Mr. 82nd Airborne Division here rendering Hitler's Nazi salute. The 82nd jumped into Normandy on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/oObJNgXzEI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 13, 2017

The 82nd Airborne Division is an infantry unit nicknamed the All America Division, which played a critical role in the Allied win of the 1944 D-Day invasion.

D-Day's the one from Saving Private Ryan. It's a big deal. giphy

The All American made a point to actively condemn the white supremacist who bought a hat and betrayed its values.

"Anyone can purchase that hat," the All American unit declares. "Valor is earned."

Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy. — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

The unit made sure that everyone knows that the white supremacist does not represent their Nazi-fighting values.

U really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat? My mom has that same hat. She's 78 & has never served — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Truly, they do what the Trump won't—beyond fighting in a war, which we know President Bone Spurs couldn't do. They unequivocally state that supporting America's enemies in World War II is absolutely un-American.

Andy - Respectfully, anyone who thinks this man represents our culture and values has never worn the maroon beret...and never will — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Anyone can purchase that hat. Valor is earned. pic.twitter.com/qk6rQHBwui — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

In case there was any confusion, America's Guard of Honor shared a picture of what a true All American looks like.

Who knows? THIS is what an All American Paratrooper looks like. Rock Merritt jumped into Normandy on D Day, Njiemgen, fought in Bulge pic.twitter.com/vaps5fU0jb — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

The 82nd Airbone will keep fighting fascists... but this time, they don't need to jump into Europe to do so.

