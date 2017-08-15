Among the many horrifying images coming out of Charlottesville this past weekend was this ironic one: a white supremacist doing the KKK salute while sporting the name of an elite paratrooper unit that fought Nazis during World War II.
The 82nd Airborne Division is an infantry unit nicknamed the All America Division, which played a critical role in the Allied win of the 1944 D-Day invasion.
The All American made a point to actively condemn the white supremacist who bought a hat and betrayed its values.
"Anyone can purchase that hat," the All American unit declares. "Valor is earned."
The unit made sure that everyone knows that the white supremacist does not represent their Nazi-fighting values.
Truly, they do what the Trump won't—beyond fighting in a war, which we know President Bone Spurs couldn't do. They unequivocally state that supporting America's enemies in World War II is absolutely un-American.
In case there was any confusion, America's Guard of Honor shared a picture of what a true All American looks like.
The 82nd Airbone will keep fighting fascists... but this time, they don't need to jump into Europe to do so.