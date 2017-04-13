Advertising

On April 10, Alabama governor Robert Bentley resigned amid a cheating scandal. He had been carrying on a long-term affair with his former senior political adviser, Rebekah Mason, and he also allegedly violated campaign finance and state ethics long while doing so.

The Alabama House Ethics Committee had a great deal of evidence against Robert Bentley (like 3,000 pages of sexts that "at times reads more like a cheap romance novel than a legal report"). Now we're learning that most of the evidence came from Bentley's ex-wife, Dianne, who'd been collecting it to use against him for a number of years.

According to Elite Daily, Dianne Bentley first sensed that something was up in 2013, when she noticed Mason sending non-work-related texts to her husband at odd hours. But she didn't find out the truth until February 14, when, at dinner during the National Governor's Association in D.C., she couldn't help but notice that Bentley had sent a text to Mason reading, "I can't take my eyes off of you." As they were all sitting at the same table. Check, please!

In the spring of 2014, Robert Bentley pulled the genius move of accidentally texting Ms. Bentley, "I love you Rebekah." Wow. Kind of hard to talk your way out of that one.

And then the man gave his wife his (state-issued!) iPad, not realizing that it was synced to his phone and that all his texts message would show up on the iPad, too. SMDH.

Due to the copious amount of texts between Robert Bentley and Rebekah Mason, Ms. Bentley was able to gather at lot of evidence. But she didn't stop there. The impeachment report states that in March 2014, Ms. Bentley managed to set up her phone to record audio, and then left it in the same room as Bentley and went out. Just one minute after she left, Bentley was on the phone with Mason, talking about Mason's breasts. DANG.

Dianne Bentley filed for divorce in 2015, but she didn't present her evidence to the ethics committee until the following year. The texts and audio she provided were damaging to Robert Bentley's reputation, but far worse was his attempt to cover up the affair. According to the impeachment report, Bentley intimidated anyone who knew about the affair into silence using his bodyguard and other law enforcement officials. On top of that, he neglected to disclose a $50,000 personal loan to his campaign account.

Starting to get the feeling this guy is not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

