This is Angela Dimayuga, the executive chef of Mission Chinese Food, and a total badass who won't stand for bullshit from anyone. That includes the president's daughter.

Proud that "I Actually Wore This" for @rizzolibooks #TomColeman A post shared by angela🦎dimayuga (@swimsuit_issue) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

After Dimayuga was recently approached by a freelance writer who wanted to interview her for IvankaTrump.com, she shared screenshots of the exchange, including her eloquent, gloriously shade-filled response (Spoiler: She said NOPE).

Behold, #goals (click through to see her response):

Had this message slide in my DM last week which had me screaming. Sent her this response today. #resist #fucktrump #dragher @dear_ivanka A post shared by angela🦎dimayuga (@swimsuit_issue) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

"I would love to conduct an interview (via telephone/email) with you spotlighting your work as a strong female entrepreneur," wrote freelance writer Adi Heyman, who describes IvankaTrump.com as a "non-political platform of empowerment for modern working women."

Dimayuga wasn't having it. She told the Huffington Post she collaborated with her friend, activist Shakirah Simley, on the best response to this supposedly "non-political" request. Here is what she wrote:

Hi Adi, Thank you for thinking of me. I’m glad you are a fan of my work so much that you want to provide more visibility for my career to inspire “other working women.” However, I’m for women who actually empower other women. I don’t believe that IvankaTrump.com is truly “a non-political platform of empowerment for [women]”. So long as the name Trump is involved, it is political and frankly, an option for the IvankaTrump.com business to make a profit. I don’t see anything empowering about defunding Planned Parenthood, barring asylum from women refugees, rolling back safeguards for equal pay, and treating POC/LGBT and the communities that support these groups like second class citizens. As a queer person of color and daughter of immigrant parents I am not interested in being profiled as an aspirational figure for those that support a brand and a President that slyly disparages female empowerment. Sharing my story with a brand and family that silences our same voices is futile. Thank you for the consideration.

And that, my friends, is how it's done.

Clearly Dimayuga is not the only one who is fed up with the Trump family's bullshit. The response to her Instagram post has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The sheer number of people that have been supportive just shows that there is a stronger and bigger community than I see on the day-to-day that are willing to actually help, protect, support women and those in marginalized communities," Dimayuba told HuffPo.

And since sharing the post, she said she has racked up an interesting new follower on Instagram: Ivanka Trump. We can confirm:

Maybe even Ivanka Trump is tired of the Trump family's bullshit? And if true, could you blame her? Come to the light, Ivanka! We're waiting.

