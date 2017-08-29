Advertising

People are loving former (and should be-) first daughter Chelsea Clinton's very subtle shade at current (and shouldn't be) first daughter Ivanka Trump.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump's business associate, convicted Russian mobster Felix Sater, said that an in-the-works business deal in Russia will "get Donald elected."

BFFs. Giphy

Yes, during his presidential campaign, while espousing the virtues of President Putin, Trump was in the process of trying to get a Trump Tower built in Moscow.

Advertising

While trying to finagle a real estate deal with Putin, Sater boasted of his access to the topless despot, revealing in an email to Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen on November 3, 2015:

Michael I arranged for Ivanka to sit in Putins private chair at his desk and office in the Kremlin. I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected. We both know no one else knows how to pull this off without stupidity or greed getting in the way. I know to play it and we will get it done. Buddy our boy can become President of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will.

Advertising

"Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putin's team to buy in on this" https://t.co/Ysur7PhOiz pic.twitter.com/Iv53fuHqzl — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 28, 2017

While there's a lot to unpack here—basically just how F*CKING OBVIOUS the scheme is—let's go back to the Ivanka thing.

According to the Times:

In a statement, she said that during the 2006 trip she took “a brief tour of Red Square and the Kremlin” as a tourist. She said it is possible she sat in Mr. Putin’s chair during that tour but she did not recall it.

Advertising

Critics then played that sad game where they swap in the Clintons for the Trumps to highlight just how craven and partisan Fox News is.

Twitter

Chelsea Clinton responded to Molly Knight's tweet, explaining that she once visted Russia with her husband, but only visited the PUBLIC PARTS of the Kremlin. The PUBLIC PARTS.

Apparently not all tourists hang out in Putin's office.

Marc & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006-Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy's home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food https://t.co/v6WYMqPUzk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 28, 2017

Advertising

People are viewing it as straight-up shade.

No one trolls as well as Chelsea. She's my twitter shero — i can't (@revpse) August 29, 2017

No sitting in Putins chair? We thought that was a typical tourist event... — Avatar (@lt4agreements) August 29, 2017

Advertising

Get you a first daughter that hasn't once secretly hung out in a foreign dictator's private office.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.