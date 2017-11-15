Chelsea Clinton slams the press over treatment of Malia Obama: 'Please leave Malia alone.'

Chelsea Clinton stood up for her fellow presidential offspring Tuesday on Twitter.

Clinton's anger is directed at an allegedly false article that claimed Malia Obama had been questioned as part of an FBI investigation. "Loathsome. Just loathsome. Please leave Malia alone to lead her own life & keep her out of your (shameful) agenda!" Clinton wrote.

Loathsome. Just loathsome. Please leave Malia alone to lead her own life & keep her out of your (shameful) agenda! https://t.co/atml426dpz — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 14, 2017

As People reports, a Globe article claimed that Obama had been questioned as part a potential Harvey Weinstein case. She interned for the Weinstein Company this summer. Since then, Weinstein has been in embroiled in sexual assault allegations. Obama hasn't been officially tied to any investigations yet... unless you believe the Globe's report.

"There is no indication that Obama has or will be questioned by the FBI in relation to the sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein," reports People.

Clinton's comment may seem like an objective one — shouldn't we all be able to agree that children shouldn't be bullied? — but the trolls are still out in full force regardless.