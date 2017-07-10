Advertising

After a big weekend at the G20 summit in Germany, Donald Trump defended himself against this story:

... by going after Chelsea Clinton:

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Would they, though? Chelsea Clinton has been the daughter of a sitting president before. She's also been the daughter of a sitting secretary of state. Do you remember her ever taking their places at a state function?

Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017

Clinton also pointed out that, thanks to Trump's strange wording, the implication in his tweet is that he was busy "giving our country away."

Say what you will about their politics, but Donald Trump's an early-riser. So is Clinton. The first punch was thrown at 7:47 a.m EST. The counter punch was thrown at 8:25. Lucky us! Now we have all day to watch their proxies attack one another about it.

Or watch puppy videos. The choice is yours.

