Chelsea Manning is officially running for U.S. Senate.

Chelsea Manning is officially running for a senate seat in Maryland. Manning announced her campaign on Twitter Sunday morning with a short video and a note, "yup we're running for senate #WeGotThis."

Manning has been a subject of controversy since 2013, when she leaked classified and sensitive diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison and served seven, dating from her arrest in 2010, when she was pardoned in 2017 by Barack Obama.

As of January 11, she's officially filed and ready to run for U.S. Senate in Maryland. She'll be running as Democrat against Ben Cardin, who has completed Senate terms thus far.

The reaction to Manning's announcement has been mixed.

You're completely unqualified to be a US Senator. You have no experience in government, law or economics. — LeftDial (@LeftDial) January 14, 2018

You go chelsea, i'm rooting for you to shake up the system! — Martin van Vuuren (@Nokterian) January 14, 2018