Cher got in an epic Twitter fight after she made fun of Sarah Sanders’s fashion sense.

Pop diva and prolific tweeter Cher pissed off conservatives this week with a tweet about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders's (lack of) style.

While there are money things to make fun of Sanders for—her shameless lying, for example—some people think that shaming her Mormonesque fashion sense is too far.

Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

People called her a bully.

How disappointing to bully someone over what clothes they wear. Sadly, we lose beautiful ppl to suicide because they have been shamed by bullies on the school yard and online, which is what you have done. #stopbullyingtoday — Kim Neville (@kimneville10) January 25, 2018

Really? That's all you have? Making fun of someone's clothing? How shallow are you? — Patriot Nurse (@JamesAliza) January 26, 2018

Women’s rights she can wear what she wants. And do you have a problem with people who dress that way? #freedomofexpression — Amie (@BLueSkyz4dayz) January 26, 2018

Someone promptly responded saying that Cher isn't really one to talk style.

Would someone please tell Cher to stop dressing like a .... Da Faq ? pic.twitter.com/8zbKWcchV4 — NPOB Sports ETC (@_NPOB) January 23, 2018

And of course, her Cherness clapped back.