Cher got in an epic Twitter fight after she made fun of Sarah Sanders’s fashion sense.

Orli Matlow
Jan 26, 2018@3:26 PM
Pop diva and prolific tweeter Cher pissed off conservatives this week with a tweet about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders's (lack of) style.

While there are money things to make fun of Sanders for—her shameless lying, for example—some people think that shaming her Mormonesque fashion sense is too far.

People called her a bully.

Someone promptly responded saying that Cher isn't really one to talk style.

And of course, her Cherness clapped back.

If you're also thrown off by the capitalization and the emojis, she wrote:

Can you be any weaker? I've had people say nasty things about me and my clothes for 53 years. Some days lead, some days feathers. Are you such a princess that a stupid joke gets your knickers in a twist? You dislike/hate me, and I don't care. Perhaps Walmart sells backbones

And she added:

TL;DR

I got you, babe.

