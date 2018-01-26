Cher got in an epic Twitter fight after she made fun of Sarah Sanders’s fashion sense.

Pop diva and prolific tweeter Cher pissed off conservatives this week with a tweet about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders's (lack of) style.
While there are money things to make fun of Sanders for—her shameless lying, for example—some people think that shaming her Mormonesque fashion sense is too far.
People called her a bully.
How disappointing to bully someone over what clothes they wear. Sadly, we lose beautiful ppl to suicide because they have been shamed by bullies on the school yard and online, which is what you have done. #stopbullyingtoday— Kim Neville (@kimneville10) January 25, 2018
Really? That's all you have? Making fun of someone's clothing? How shallow are you?— Patriot Nurse (@JamesAliza) January 26, 2018
Women’s rights she can wear what she wants. And do you have a problem with people who dress that way? #freedomofexpression— Amie (@BLueSkyz4dayz) January 26, 2018
Someone promptly responded saying that Cher isn't really one to talk style.
And of course, her Cherness clapped back.
Could You🐝Any WEAKER👶🏻⁉️I’ve had ppl say nasty things about me & my clothes for 53 yrs.Some days Lead, Some Days Feathers.Are you such Princess’s👑that a stupid joke gets your knickers in a twist😉⁉️— Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018
You dislike/Hate me,& I Don’t care.Perhaps Walmart’s Sells backbones🤞🏻
If you're also thrown off by the capitalization and the emojis, she wrote:
Can you be any weaker? I've had people say nasty things about me and my clothes for 53 years. Some days lead, some days feathers. Are you such a princess that a stupid joke gets your knickers in a twist? You dislike/hate me, and I don't care. Perhaps Walmart sells backbones
And she added:
What a coward you are👐🏻— Cher (@cher) January 26, 2018
TL;DR
I got you, babe.